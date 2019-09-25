Holly Boffy, District 7 Board of Elementary and Secondary Education member, said she is putting students first as she runs for re-election Oct. 12.
A BESE member for eight years, Boffy is seeking her final term on the board. While experience has changed how she approaches educational politics, she said her passion to improve the outcomes of Louisiana students remains the same.
"Every issue has multiple sides," Boffy said. "I went in with my classroom experience and my strong desire to do better by our children. I still have that. I still build on it, and that desire is even greater now than it was eight years ago."
During her time in office, Boffy said Louisiana has experienced an all-time high graduation rate that exceeded 80 percent, including minority students. She also mentioned growth in career diplomas and more than 50 percent of students graduating with post-secondary and industry credentials.
The implementation of the Jump Start program was a result of BESE reforms over the last eight years that have special significance in Southwest Louisiana, Boffy said.
"We're creating meaningful pathways for students to graduate and enter high-wage, high-demand fields," she said. "Lake Charles is probably the most important example in the state in terms of all of the economic opportunities available and the fact that there needs to be a workforce."
If re-elected, Boffy said she wants to reform teacher training and retention to improve student outcomes.
"The students in the classroom don't get a do-over," she said. "They get one shot and so we want our teachers to walk in and be classroom-ready."
Teacher evaluations should also be restructured to create more individualized plans for success, Boffy said.
"If you have a teacher who is knocking it out of the park with their students, they shouldn't be getting the same evaluation as a first-year teacher," she said.
Literacy reform, including a new focus on dyslexia, is another reform being pushed by Boffy. She said teachers should be trained to work with the 20 percent of students who show traits of dyslexia.
"We can't let (those) students just go," she said.
A 10-year classroom teacher, Louisiana state Teacher of the Year and current educational consultant, Boffy said children are her top motivation for seeking re-election.
"I knew the (education) system was not serving them, and it wasn't serving me as a new teacher," she said. "The system had set us up for failure. So, I don't think the children need to change, I think the system needs to change to support the children."
Early voting starts Sept. 28.