Some people discover their gifts through exploration while others find them out of necessity. Such is the case for Melodie Savoie a local home baker.
Savoie specializes in baked treat such as breads and cinnamon rolls a skill she acquired while seeking a remedy for her daughter’s allergies. “Ila had allergies really bad when she was younger. We started reading all of these things of what could be causing it and thought it could be all of the additives in the processed things.”
The family of now five went organic for a while but “it got so expensive,” Savoie said. “So I just started making it for the simplicity of having bread in my home. I started with regular sandwich bread without all of the additives that way I could control what was going into her.”
She learned “the old fashioned” way with the help of friends and family members who shared their recipes. Savoie developed a knack for her baking and word began to spread about her treats.
“I had a variety of things. Regular sandwich bread, garlic flat bread, sour dough, Dutch oven bread, cinnamon raisin and my cinnamon rolls.”
She began to sell her items at local farmers markets eventually selling out of her whole stock.
While she always starts her recipes based on a Pinterest post or a word of mouth recipe, she gradually changes them for optimal taste. “I always make them enough to learn the tricks so I could tweak it to how I like it. One common thread I’ve found is that I always need to add salt,” she said.
“A lot of times the bread tastes flat. It’s like there’s no taste, like a flat Coke. So, I just add more salt to adjust it to how I like it so it’s more of a savory, tastier, deeper flavor.”
Savoie also said she enhanced her baking skills via television. “I religiously watched ‘The Great British Baking Show’ and learned tons!”
Her tweaks have paid off based on the compliments of friends and clients. “I’ve been told my cinnamon rolls are, ‘Oh my gosh, the best I’ve ever eaten. They have the perfect ratio of cinnamon and butter and all that stuff.’”
Savoie is currently accepting orders for fresh or frozen items. Visit hwww.facebook.com/melody.butler.16 for more information.