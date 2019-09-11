The Calcasieu Parish School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to display laminated "In God We Trust" signs at all district schools and facilities. The move comes in the response to Act No. 410 signed into law by Governor John Bel Edwards last May.
The Act requires "instruction" and "display" of the national motto in public schools beginning no later than the 2019-20 school year. Karl Bruchhaus, superintendent, said each school will receive five signs to display throughout its campus, including the office and bulletin boards.
Act 410 allows each governing body to choose its own individual display medium with a "minimum requirement of a paper sign." The new signs will be distributed to all CPSB schools Thursday.
All CPSB schools will also receive new violence prevention and safety awareness signs tomorrow intended to add "another level of security and awareness in our schools," Bruchhaus said. Elementary schools will receive and post "If you see something, say something posters" advocating for open communication concerning suspicious behavior.
Middle and high schools will receive posters advertising a $500 reward for firearm reporting. The new initiative is a collaboration between the district, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and Crimestoppers.
Students can anonymously call the advertised tip line whereby law enforcement will immediately be made aware of the potential risk. "The resource officers will be radioed immediately upon receiving the call," Bruchhaus said. "There won't be any lapse in time between the time this is reported, Crimestoppers and our resource officers find out.