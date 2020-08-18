IMCAL awarded $400,000 federal grant

The Imperial Calcasieu Regional Planning and Development Commission will receive a $400,000 federal grant that will be used to hire staff and help facilitate needed infrastructure projects for major area employers, officials said Monday.
The grant comes from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, courtesy of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.
A news release issued last week by U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins' office stated the grant will help set new priorities for the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategies and deal with the effect COVID-19 has had on various industries, such as "oil and gas, seafood, timber agriculture, tourism and freight transport."
Mike Hollier, executive director of the IMCAL/Regional Planning Commission, said Monday that bringing in experienced staff will help get needed projects off the ground for the Port of Lake Charles, Port of Cameron, Chennault International Airport and other entities.
The grant will be distributed over two years, with $50,000 awarded every quarter.
"We're rolling up our sleeves and doing as much as we can to advance as many of the needs as we can," he said.
The grant will help soften the burden South Louisiana has felt by the downturn of the oil and gas industry, combined with the economic impact associated with COVID-19, Hollier said.
"This money helps us compete to really get all options that might be out there to meet the needs of all entities," he said.
Higgins, R-Port Barre, said in a statement that these grants are investments which aid in recovering from COVID-19 "and help ensure Louisiana's long-term economic health."
Hollier said IMCAL/Regional Planning Commission has secured additional economic development grants.