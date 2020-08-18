The Imperial Calcasieu Regional Planning and Development Commission will receive a $400,000 federal grant that will be used to hire staff and help facilitate needed infrastructure projects for major area employers, officials said Monday.

The grant comes from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, courtesy of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.

A news release issued last week by U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins' office stated the grant will help set new priorities for the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategies and deal with the effect COVID-19 has had on various industries, such as "oil and gas, seafood, timber agriculture, tourism and freight transport."

Mike Hollier, executive director of the IMCAL/Regional Planning Commission, said Monday that bringing in experienced staff will help get needed projects off the ground for the Port of Lake Charles, Port of Cameron, Chennault International Airport and other entities.

The grant will be distributed over two years, with $50,000 awarded every quarter.

"We're rolling up our sleeves and doing as much as we can to advance as many of the needs as we can," he said.

The grant will help soften the burden South Louisiana has felt by the downturn of the oil and gas industry, combined with the economic impact associated with COVID-19, Hollier said.

"This money helps us compete to really get all options that might be out there to meet the needs of all entities," he said.

Higgins, R-Port Barre, said in a statement that these grants are investments which aid in recovering from COVID-19 "and help ensure Louisiana's long-term economic health."

Hollier said IMCAL/Regional Planning Commission has secured additional economic development grants.

More from this section

IMCAL awarded $400,000 federal grant

  • Updated
IMCAL awarded $400,000 federal grant

The Imperial Calcasieu Regional Planning and Development Commission will receive a $400,000 federal grant that will be used to hire staff and help facilitate needed infrastructure projects for major area employers, officials said Monday.

‘A school year unlike any other’

  • Updated
‘A school year unlike any other’

Members of the Louisiana Board of Regents and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education were present last week in Baton Rouge for updates and guidance regarding the reopening of campuses across the state.

CCC inmate found dead in single-man cell

  • Updated
CCC inmate found dead in single-man cell

Lake Charles, LA – Last night, Sunday, August 16, at approximately 6:30 p.m. an inmate at the Calcasieu Correctional Center, Dynell A. Dise, 26, Westlake, was found unresponsive in his single-man cell during a head count. 

Roadwork

  • Updated
Roadwork

SULPHUR — Beginning today, Aug. 17, contractor R. Cloud will start the street patch on Maplewood Drive, west of Beauregard Avenue. Maplewood Drive will be shut down to traffic at the location of repair. Traffic will be detoured down Beauregard back to Maplewood Drive. Once this job is comple…

Major Gen. Erbon Wise remembered

  • Updated
Major Gen. Erbon Wise remembered

Major Gen. Erbon Wise is being remembered as an officer and a gentleman, one who both made the news and published it.