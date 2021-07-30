JENNINGS — Local singer and songwriter Hunter Logan has released his first Christian country CD, “The Prodigal.”
The bonus track, “ (You Can’t) Shack Up With the Devil,” about the need to put God first above all else, is No. 14 on Powersource Christian Country Top 100 charts for July after debuting at No. 98.
Christian country music is more than a passion for Logan, who owns HLE Radio, an online Christian country radio station in downtown Jennings.
For the 54-year-old Jennings native, it has become a way of life.
His “The Prodigal” CD is his first Christian CD and his first recording in 16 years. His previous recordings have been mostly swamp pop music.
“I’d never written anything of the Christian nature until now,” Logan said. “It’s always been swamp pop.”
Since 2002, Logan has been busy programming HLE Radio and promoting other Christian country artists. He had no desire to sing, record or write songs. That all changed in 2016 while attending a religious service in Mississippi.
“The preacher there told me there would be new songs coming out of me,” Logan said. “I didn’t know it would be 13 new ones — just what God has given to me.”
Logan spent the next few years writing inspirational songs about Christian life and personal testimony. He’s already working on nine new songs for his next CD.
“All of the songs were written from a personal perspective, except for “The Day Mama Died,” Logan said, adding that his own mother is still living.
The song was written by Betty Olmsted of Welsh in 2010 about finding her mother’s Bible while preparing for her funeral.
The song had just been sitting around waiting to be put to music, Logan said.
“It’s a song a lot of people who have lost their mother can relate to,” he said.
The inspiration for the 12 other songs on the CD came from life experiences, Bible study discussions and conversations he’s had with others.
The title cut, “The Prodigal” is based on his own life growing up in a Christian home, learning to play the guitar and straying.
“The Prodigal” is my testimony about my life, growing up in church and then leaving it all behind, but eventually finding my way back home and to the church to serve,” he said.
“The Vessel,” is how Logan views his mission to bring the Gospel and reach lost souls through his own testimony and music.
“I’m finally getting to the point that God is using me as a DJ, a songwriter and a singer,” Logan said. “This is what I want to be, the vessel for his word and I want to be used anyway I can.”
He wrote “Two Bobby Pins” after bobby pins and 35-cents fell out of an old wooden church pew he and his father were taking apart.
“Back in the old days, you could tell if a church service went well by how many bobby pins fell on the floor as the women would dance and shout,” he said.
“He Ain’t Jesus” is a controversial song about hypocritical and greedy preachers.
The CD is available on most digital platforms and at hunterlogan.org.