Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter and six of the seven City Council members were sworn in for their new terms in office Thursday. Hunter, who is starting his second term as mayor, called on the community and local elected leaders to work together so that the city can rebound from a string of natural disasters that have caused widespread devastation.
“I believe that when future generations look back upon this time, they will see that we seized upon the moment,” he said. “We chose to build this city back more resilient, more sustainable and more inclusive.”
Re-elected City Council members include Mary Morris, District A; Luvertha August, District B; Rodney Geyen, District C; John Ieyoub, District D; Stuart Weatherford, District E; and Mark Eckard, District G. Craig Marks, of District F, was sworn in for his first term on the council. Morris was unable to attend the ceremony.
Hunter highlighted the benefit of having one of the city’s most diverse council representatives, which includes four African Americans — Morris, August, Geyen and Marks.
“I believe the diversity you see today allows for a more complete interpretation of this city,” he said. “It allows for all voices to be heard.”
Geyen has served 24 years on the council. He said this new four-year term will be his last.
“Through it all, it was worthy to serve the people who have placed me in this position,” he said. “I thank all of you for the support I’ve received on so many different occasions.”
Eckard, who has served on the council since 2009, acknowledged the challenges Lake Charles faced last year with Hurricanes Laura and Delta, along with the freeze and historic flooding this year.
“Because of that, we have tremendous opportunities … to rebuild our lives, our homes, our businesses,” he said. “We vow to you that we will take this obligation seriously as we look at these opportunities, and we will move forward and we will prosper.”
Marks said Lake Charles has been “pruned” through the hardships the city has faced over the last 18 months.
“I believe the best blossom is yet to come,” he said. “I believe we can do it with this group of people we have here and the people out there in the community.”
Both Hunter and the council members will serve four-year terms.