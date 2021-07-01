Council sworn in
Special to the American Press

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter and six of the seven City Council members were sworn in for their new terms in office Thursday. Hunter, who is starting his second term as mayor, called on the community and local elected leaders to work together so that the city can rebound from a string of natural disasters that have caused widespread devastation.

“I believe that when future generations look back upon this time, they will see that we seized upon the moment,” he said. “We chose to build this city back more resilient, more sustainable and more inclusive.”

Re-elected City Council members include Mary Morris, District A; Luvertha August, District B; Rodney Geyen, District C; John Ieyoub, District D; Stuart Weatherford, District E; and Mark Eckard, District G. Craig Marks, of District F, was sworn in for his first term on the council. Morris was unable to attend the ceremony.

Hunter highlighted the benefit of having one of the city’s most diverse council representatives, which includes four African Americans — Morris, August, Geyen and Marks.

“I believe the diversity you see today allows for a more complete interpretation of this city,” he said. “It allows for all voices to be heard.”

Geyen has served 24 years on the council. He said this new four-year term will be his last.

“Through it all, it was worthy to serve the people who have placed me in this position,” he said. “I thank all of you for the support I’ve received on so many different occasions.”

Eckard, who has served on the council since 2009, acknowledged the challenges Lake Charles faced last year with Hurricanes Laura and Delta, along with the freeze and historic flooding this year.

“Because of that, we have tremendous opportunities … to rebuild our lives, our homes, our businesses,” he said. “We vow to you that we will take this obligation seriously as we look at these opportunities, and we will move forward and we will prosper.”

Marks said Lake Charles has been “pruned” through the hardships the city has faced over the last 18 months.

“I believe the best blossom is yet to come,” he said. “I believe we can do it with this group of people we have here and the people out there in the community.”

Both Hunter and the council members will serve four-year terms.

 

More from this section

Big step forward for fully funded $20M Port Wonder lakefront project

  • Updated
Big step forward for fully funded $20M Port Wonder lakefront project

State and local officials, including Gov. John Bel Edwards, broke ground on the long-awaited $20 million Port Wonder project in Lake Charles Wednesday. The lakefront site will house a new Children’s Museum, as well as a science and nature center administered by the Louisiana Department of Wi…

BioLab to build back better, stronger than before

  • Updated
BioLab to build back better, stronger than before

Gov. John Bel Edwards and KIK Consumer Products COO Jeff Schmitt announced Wednesday that BioLab will invest $170 million to build its new chlorine products facility in Westlake, good news for Southwest Louisiana and pool owners everywhere. The announcement was marked with a groundbreaking c…

Hazardous chemical spill shuts down interstate for hours

  • Updated
Hazardous chemical spill shuts down interstate for hours

A single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon resulted in a hazardous materials spill on Interstate 10 that led to the shut down of both the east and westbound lanes for hours.Louisiana State Police troopers, in a 9:15 p.m. update, said the removal of the 18-wheeler wreckage was still hours away …

Take the stress out of car buying

  • Updated
Take the stress out of car buying

Have you noticed how few new cars are on display in local dealership lots these past few months? Thanks to pandemic auto factory shutdowns in 2020 and a shortage of auto computer chips new cars are scarce while used car prices are skyrocketing across the country.

Technology 101: What is the cloud, where is it and why should you care?

  • Updated
Technology 101: What is the cloud, where is it and why should you care?

Remember when conversations about clouds foreshadowed the coming of rain or a cumulo-form that resembled a teddy bear in the sky? (You know, when times seemed simpler.) That’s no longer the case. Everybody is talking about “The Cloud.” For those wondering what “The Cloud” is and where it is,…