Beauregard Parish authorities located human remains in the Bon Weir, Texas, area on Monday afternoon, amid an ongoing search along the Texas state line for missing DeRidder man Jimmie Box Jr.
Beauregard and Newton County detectives, along with Texas Rangers, have been searching the area for the past several days for any signs of Box, who was reportedly last seen on Aug. 1.
Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford said positive identification of the remains found is still pending.
“We are hesitant to confirm that the remains located today are that of Mr. Box; we are awaiting a positive ID before we take that step,” Herford said.
BPSO Chief Detective Sylvester Denmond said Monday’s search was the result of ongoing investigations into the disappearance of Box, but the search was not directly tied to any single subject interview.
“We have continued to investigate numerous leads in this case, and it is because of those ongoing efforts which led us to today’s search,” Denmond said.
Herford and detectives declined to comment on the condition in which the remains were found.
Last week, BPSO confirmed five individuals had been arrested in connection to the investigation surrounding Box’s disappearance. Four of those individuals remain in custody in Louisiana, and another in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Herford said then that it was the belief of those investigating that Box had been taken against his will across the Texas state line. Since that time, detectives have followed multiple leads that kept them searching areas between Texas and Merryville for signs of life or violence in the case.
So far, no motive for Box’s disappearance has been released publicly. An autopsy is expected to be performed in the next few days.