Some of the area’s chronically homeless were housed at Sunshine Inn in Lake Charles mid-May. They evacuated before Hurricane Laura made landfall on Aug. 25. Now, at least one of these individuals is back in town and living in a tent.

 Affordable housing was already in short supply before the hurricanes.
Tarek Polite, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury human resources director, said there is housing assistance available for her and the 44 others who called the Sunshine Inn home.
“As part of a massive undertaking at the height of the pandemic, ‘non-congreant shelters’ were provided across the state for some of the area’s most vulnerable and chronically homeless,” Polite said. “These people had nowhere to go to be protected from the pandemic. Some of the residents had tested positive for COVID and had spent time at Camp Chico, an isolation center.”
 The NCS for Calcasieu Parish, the Sunshine Inn, “went online” May 22, according to Polite. Security, meals and laundry services were provided.
“Residents stayed there until Aug. 25 when they were transported to one of the state’s mega shelters,” Polite said. Some were resistant to that, but we had to insist when it became very, very clear how bad Hurricane Laura would be.”
Transportation was provided.
“The state was already working on closing the NCS shelters as we enter into a  new phase of recovering from COVID-19,” Polite said. “The new housing assistance is designed to transition residents into more permanent housing.”
He explained how the six-month housing assistance program for these 45 individuals would work.  
“Let’s say the rent is $600 a month,” Polite said. “Assistance would be provided for that full amount for three months. On the fourth month, $550 would be provided, and it would be up to the recipient to provide $50 toward the rental payment. The next month, $500 in assistance would be provided and so on until the six month, when only $450 would be provided.”
Ordinarily housing assistance would only be available for units in outlying areas of the parish. However, under these circumstances, assistance can be provided for housing in Lake Charles and other Calcasieu Parish cities.
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Human Resources Department can be reached by calling 337-721-4130.

