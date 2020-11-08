Some of the area’s chronically homeless were housed at Sunshine Inn in Lake Charles mid-May. They evacuated before Hurricane Laura made landfall on Aug. 25. Now, at least one of these individuals is back in town and living in a tent.
Housing assistance available for area’s chronically homeless
More from this section
- Updated
The Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District wants a court decision that ruled in favor of Infrastructure Funding Group (IFG) Port Holdings LLC to be reheard by a different U.S. District Court judge. The port’s Oct. 21 motion stated that U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay’s long-standing pe…
- Updated
There will be runoffs for two tight races, City Marshal in Lake Charles and City Marshal in Sulphur.
- Updated
A Lake Charles man was sentenced this week by U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays to 15 years in prison for production of child pornography.
- Updated
Calcasieu Parish voters approved the legalization of sports betting parishwide during Tuesday’s election. The outcome sets the stage for the state Legislature to set a tax rate and regulatory framework that the Louisiana Gaming Control Board would oversee.
- Updated
Voters decided Tuesday to approve tax rates for the consolidated gravity drainage districts in East and West Calcasieu Parish.
Latest News
- The Latest: Ski region locks down as Italy virus cases soar
- Pent-up global wish list of hopes, demands awaits Biden
- For some who bore toll of virus, Biden offers sign of hope
- Nursing home COVID-19 cases rise four-fold in surge states
- AP PHOTOS: Joe Biden and his decades of public life
- Renowned world correspondent Seymour Topping dead at 98
- One week in an America riven by politics and the plague
- 5 states OK measures eradicating racist language, symbols
Mozaic SocialDiscover Southwest Louisiana businesses on social media
Some of the area’s chronically homeless were housed at Sunshine Inn in Lake Charles mid-May. They evacuated before Hurricane Laura made landfa… Read more
The Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District wants a court decision that ruled in favor of Infrastructure Funding Group (IFG) Port Holdings L… Read more
Police investigate fatal shooting Read more
Online Poll
We want your feedback!
What other kind of newsletters do you want to see?
Our newsletters deliver news directly to you in your inbox.