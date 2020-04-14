Hotel rooms for health workers

Hotel towel stock image

The Hilton organization is offering hotel rooms through the end of May for frontline medical professionals battling COVID-19.

It's part of a partnership with Hilton and American Express that includes up to 1 million donated hotel room nights throughout the U.S. Doctors, nurses, paramedics and other medical staff can provide their network information to book rooms free of charge through the program.

Midge Singleton-Powers, regional marketing director for Tru by Hilton, said the effort is a way to give back to those in the medical community. She said the rooms can provide them with a good night's sleep or keep them isolated from loved ones.

"They're tirelessly giving us their all," she said. "I've seen pictures of doctors sleeping in a tent in their garage to prevent any spread of coronavirus to their families."

Singleton-Powers said medical professionals can book multiple nights.

Rooms will be available across a variety of Hilton brands, including Hampton by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, DoubleTree by Hilton and others.

Nimesh Zaver, Tru by Hilton Lake Charles owner, said in a news release that they are excited to help medical workers "get to the areas that need them with less burdens on them financially."

Hampton Inn Lake Charles General Manager Adam Carter and Director of Sales Alicia Boutte have confirmed their facility will also offer the free rooms.

The following organizations will provide their networks, along with other information about booking hotel rooms:

American Association of Critical Care Nurses

American College of Emergency Physicians

American Hospital Association

American Nurses Association

Emergency Medicine Residents' Association

Emergency Nurses Association

National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians

Society of Critical Care Medicine

Society of Emergency Medicine Physician Assistants

Society of Hospital Medicine

Singleton-Powers said COVID-19 has severely impacted the amount of guests staying at the hotel, open since May 2018.

"We have about 7 percent occupancy right now," she said. "During the week, we usually sell out. We've never seen anything like this. We're hoping for the best."

As of Monday, Powers said the hotel had not received any booking requests from medical workers.

Online: trubyhilton.com

