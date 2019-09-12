Honoring 100 years of community outreach

A century ago, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) was established in Sulphur as a mission church to aid the French Acadians during their time of poverty and to teach English to children in the area.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, the small church at 1401 Argin St. will host a big celebration honoring their 100 years of community outreach.
The Rev. Bobbie Yellott has been minister of the church since 2014 and has spent the past months preparing — along with her congregation of around 30-plus members — for a day of service, worship and fellowship.
Several notable community leaders and guest ministers will be on hand for the afternoon event including Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay; the Rev. Nadine Barton, executive regional minister of the Great River Region of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ); and former retired ministers of the church, including the Rev. Steve Digby, who served as minister from 1981-85.
The centennial celebration will also be a "debut" of sorts for the newly updated sanctuary. Walls that had been dark brown paneling for years have now been "lightened and brightened," Yellott said, which has greatly improved lighting in the room and provided for a much more upbeat atmosphere in which to worship.
Other changes to the church sanctuary include newly installed stained glass windows that were added in 2017 and the large screen television where announcements, hymn lyrics, Scriptures and sermon illustrations are displayed during Sunday services.
Excitement in anticipation of the upcoming event is palpable when speaking with Yellott, who said she is hopeful that having such a large event will give her congregation a boost and perhaps pique the interest of others in the community who may be seeking a house of worship to attend.
She said 100 people have confirmed their attendance so far.
"I'm hopeful that all of the work that we've been doing for this centennial celebration will re-energize the congregation," she said. "We are a small group, so I would love to see us be able to hold weekly Sunday school classes and host evening activities for worship on Sundays," Yellott said. "We are a very loving group, too — we truly care for one another."