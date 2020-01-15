Honoring working men and women of Southwest Louisiana industries

“The Industry Man,” the hard-hat, lunch-box toting bronze statue unveiled Tuesday, Jan. 14 in downtown Lake Charles pays tribute to area industry working men and women of yesterday and today.
A photo discovered by Rick and Donna Richard when researching the history of Calcasieu Marine Bank inspired the statue. The bank, one of Empire of the Seed’s historical event venues, was built in 1928.
“There was this wonderful picture of all these men in front of the bank, Richard said. They were lined up to get their paychecks cashed. It took a while, but we’re unveiling this statue today to honor working men and women responsible for building, maintaining and operating our local industrial plants. Thank you so much. It’s not just capital, but muscle and sinew that helped build this city and the cities across the bridge,” Richard said.
Rick and Donna Richard’s fathers worked shift work at Cities Service.
“The reason I went to college and have had some success is the work ethic I learned at the plants during the summers I worked there to make money for school,” Richard said.
The Richards commissioned artist Janie Stine Lacroix, a Southwest Louisiana native.
They admire her statues, which are found throughout the city. Even more, they enjoyed the dialogue and brainstorming that went into the work when they asked her to create a typical plant guy, one that was proud of where he worked.
“My grandfather, Jake Drost worked for Olin Mathieson,” Lacrois said. He would come home from work, like a lot of my friends’ fathers and grandfathers, tired, yet happy and feeling good he had put in an honest day’s work.”
Lacroix’s inspiration was to create a hardworking “everyman.”
She sent her everyman back in time to the 50s and made him Norman Rockwellesque. The seven-foot statue shows a man who is slightly muscular and wears work clothes. LaCroix’s husband, manager and critic, Shelby, captioned one of her early sketches, which are created in preparation for creating the statue, “After the Whistle Blows.”
That told her, she had it down on paper. She got to work.
The statue is symbolic of the literal sweat equity of thousands. Names on the bottom of the statue are A.D. Guzman, Donna Richard’s father, O.G. Richard, Junior, Rick’s father and Bill Flavin. Flavin moved here from Chicago with his family to work in one of the plants, fell in love with Lake Charles and decided to stay, according to Rick Richard.
Jim Rock, president of the Lake Area Industry Alliance, lauded the men and women represented by the statue and the good-paying and benefits of local plant jobs.
“These are not nine to five jobs,” Rock said. “The plants operate 24 hours-a-day to produce electricity, fuel and other products. They work days, nights, weekends, holidays and get called out in the middle of the night. They’re dedicated and they go home tired. That’s what a good worker is, I think, one that goes home tired.”
Other speakers at the unveiling were Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay, Westlake Mayor Bob Hardy and Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter.
Mike Danahay noted that this is the first statue he is aware of that honors plant workers.
“It will be a reminder to future generations of a way of life that’s becoming increasingly more technical. These men used brawn.”
Many of the crowd commented on the lunchbox carried by the workingman. Hardy said he remembers his grandfather’s. Hardy retired from the plants. His son will be a fourth generation plant worker.
Nic Hunter closed the ceremony with this quote, “A society grows great when wise men plant trees under which they shall never sit to enjoy the shade.”
He added, “There are investments in this community that will be appreciated 100 years from now because of Rick and Donna Richard.”