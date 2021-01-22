Murdock home

Dennis Murdock transformed his Hodges Street home into a Mardi Gras showplace.

 Donna Price

Large Mardi Gras celebrations may have been put on hold this year, but Dennis Murdock saw no reason to scale back on dressing up his Lake Charles home to celebrate carnival season. Murdock spent around 10 hours weaving purple, green and gold fabric around the front porch and upstairs balcony railings of his 601 Hodges St. home, and several additional hours draping the home’s front entrance in Mardi Gras splendor.

Even though this may seem like over-the-top decorating for some folks, Murdock, owner of Crystal’s Downtown and a professional lighting designer, didn’t stop there. He has used his lighting skills to illuminate the house at night, with the colors changing as he sees fit.

At sunrise Wednesday, the house was illuminated with red, white and blue lights for the presidential inauguration. The day before that, the lighting was a somewhat somber amber color to honor the more than 400,000 people in America who have died from COVID-19, Murdock said.

Even when viewed in daylight hours with no illumination, the Murdock home is a bright spot in downtown Lake Charles.

“Anything to lighten the mood during these times is a good thing,” said Murdock.

More from this section

Homeowner pulls out all stops for Mardi Gras

  • Updated
Homeowner pulls out all stops for Mardi Gras

Large Mardi Gras celebrations may have been put on hold this year, but Dennis Murdock saw no reason to scale back on dressing up his Lake Charles home to celebrate carnival season. Murdock spent around 10 hours weaving purple, green and gold fabric around the front porch and upstairs balcony…

Calcasieu tax notices delayed, but on the way

  • Updated
Calcasieu tax notices delayed, but on the way

The oddities of 2020 have affected even the most reliable of life events—taxes. Calcasieu Parish property tax bills have yet to be sent due to delays related to Hurricanes Laura and Delta, Wendy Aguillard, Calcasieu Parish Assessor, said.

Jennings police chief releases crime stats for 2020

  • Updated
Jennings police chief releases crime stats for 2020

JENNINGS –  Criminal mischief, aggravated battery and simple damage to property calls were among the most common calls handled by the Jennings Police Department in 2020, according to annual crime statistics released by Police Chief Danny Semmes.