Kelli Tidwell Stawecki, a local advocate for the homeless, has been attempting to assist a blind homeless man who apparently arrived to the area recently, doesn't appear to have any immediate family, and hasn't given Stawecki much information to go on.
"I often get calls from people about the homeless," Stawecki said. "We always try to help when we can but this one was different. I have no clue how to help him. I knew right away this was bigger than what we knew."
Stawecki praised two deputies from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office who showed up to assist in any way they could.
"They were so kind and gentle with him," Stawecki said. "We put him in a motel to see if we could figure this out. In the middle of a pandemic the deputies went way over on what was expected of them. They carried all his stuff in, helped him get settled, and even led him around the room so he would know where everything was."
Stawecki said she sat in her car and cried after seeing what the deputies did.
"If everyone could be so compassionate!" she said.
Stawecki said the man told her he has been completely blind since he was a baby and that his name is John Walker. "He also has some issues with his legs," she said. "He uses crutches and a stick to find his way."
Although she has been unable to verify all of his information, Stawecki said she believes in meeting a person where his or her immediate needs are and figuring out details as she goes. She said regardless of anything else, he needs assistance because he's blind and doesn't appear to have anyone to help him with basic daily needs.
Stawecki said Walker told her he has lived in Houston and in Knoxville, Tenn., so it's a possibility family or friends from those areas could be looking for him.
He told her he arrived in town on a bus and that he had been traveling to Knoxville but got sick and got off the bus here. He has long gray hair, is 6-foot-one-inch tall and has a long beard.
One other interesting detail is that Walker apparently really enjoys milk and likes to drink at least two gallons of milk a day when he can.
Stawecki said he told her he has no family except a cousin in Houston and another in Tennessee. She said he told her his mother, father, and sister were all deceased.
What's next for Walker?
Stawecki said she does not know at this point but is open to suggestions.
In the meantime, Water's Edge and its homeless outreach program are trying to assist him with a few essentials such as food and clothes.
Stawecki put the word out and volunteers with the program signed up to provide one of his meals each day for the next few days. Several gallons of milk have already been donated as well so she said he has plenty of milk for the time being.
For those who would like to help, monetary donations will go toward housing, providing clothing, shoes and other essentials while Walker is here, and possibly transporting him to family if they can be found. To donate online, visit: https://www.paypal.me/wehomeless.
Stawecki said prayers are also needed because "this one is tough."
"But he's somebody's someone," she said.