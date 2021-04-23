Gallery by the Lake’s current competition is for the birds, literally. After a year interrupted by COVID, the Gallery is bringing back its “Hit Me with your Best Shot” Bird Photography Competition and Exhibition. This will be the third year Gallery by the Lake has hosted the national juried show, which showcases the work of wildlife photographers from across the U.S.
“A few years ago we were looking to introduce more competitions, and we hit on this. The contest is a great way to bring awareness to our coast and our region,” said Gallery president and contest coordinator Dan Plummer.
Plummer gives credit for the contest getting off the ground to Gallery member Pat Craft.
“In 2018, when a bird photography contest was being considered, she approached Bird Watcher’s Digest and asked if they would be willing to judge the contest and they agreed to do it,” he said.
The editorial staff of Bird Watcher’s Digest magazine will again be selecting 50 images from this year’s submitted entries. The chosen images will be on display Aug. 20 - Oct. 16 at the Gallery by the Lake exhibition space in Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center, 1001 Ryan St., as well as in a virtual gallery at www.gallerybythelake.org. An opening reception and awards ceremony will take place 2 - 4 p.m. Aug. 20 at Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center.
Entries are being accepted online at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=8873. A link to that site and complete contest details can be found on the Gallery’s website at www.gallerybythelake.org.
The contest has categories for adults 18 and older, and youth ages 13 to 17 years.
The first place adult winner will receive a $300 cash prize. The second place winner will receive $200, with $100 going to the third-place winner. The first-place youth winner will receive $150.
May 31 is the deadline for entries to be submitted. Participants will be notified by June 15 if their work has been accepted for the show. Accepted works must be framed and back wired, and the image size cannot exceed 18 inches-by-24 inches. Matted and framed work can not be larger than 24 inches-by-30 inches.
The project is being supported by a grant from the city of Lake Charles as administered by the Arts Council of Southwest Louisiana.