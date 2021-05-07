Historic edition in racks now

Biden front page

Friday, May 7, 2021, edition of the American Press. 

Pick up your copy of today’s historic American Press with full coverage of President Joe Biden’s visit to Lake Charles in racks now.

BATON ROUGE — Robin Baudoin of Sulphur lost her two-story home last August when Hurricane Laura roared through Southwest Louisiana, and she told members of the House Insurance Committee here Tuesday she is still awaiting a settlement from her insurance company nine months later.

Lauren Chatman, a seventh-grade teacher at S.P. Arnett Middle School, is passionate about students both inside and outside of the classroom. The eight-year, experienced teacher spends her time teaching English, sponsoring the BETA Club, coaching softball and volunteering in the children’s mi…

With the aging Interstate 10-Calcasieu River bridge at his back, President Joe Biden’s speech in hurricane-ravaged Lake Charles Thursday focused on rebuilding the nation through the American Jobs Plan and on modernizing its roads and bridges. He didn’t mince words when describing the nearly …