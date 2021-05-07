Historic edition in racks now

Pick up your copy of today’s historic American Press with full coverage of President Joe Biden’s visit to Lake Charles in racks now.
LAKE ARTHUR — Community members around Lake Arthur are rallying together to help provide support and donations for search efforts and families of the Seacorn Power victims.
BATON ROUGE — Robin Baudoin of Sulphur lost her two-story home last August when Hurricane Laura roared through Southwest Louisiana, and she told members of the House Insurance Committee here Tuesday she is still awaiting a settlement from her insurance company nine months later.
Lauren Chatman, a seventh-grade teacher at S.P. Arnett Middle School, is passionate about students both inside and outside of the classroom. The eight-year, experienced teacher spends her time teaching English, sponsoring the BETA Club, coaching softball and volunteering in the children’s mi…
Reporters and bystanders alike crowded around the inner barricade at the Civic Center on Thursday afternoon, where President Joe Biden spoke on the lakefront.
With the aging Interstate 10-Calcasieu River bridge at his back, President Joe Biden’s speech in hurricane-ravaged Lake Charles Thursday focused on rebuilding the nation through the American Jobs Plan and on modernizing its roads and bridges. He didn’t mince words when describing the nearly …
A Sulphur man is in critical condition after being attacked by a dog. Read more
