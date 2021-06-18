A nationally-traveling exhibit featuring 50 photographs of former President Barack Obama are on display at Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center. The facility, at 1001 Ryan St., reopened June 12 after months of work to repair extensive damages caused by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
“Obama: An Intimate Portrait” features photographs of the former president taken by Pete Souza, chief official White House photographer. Souza’s photographs date back to Obama’s January 2009 inauguration. Souza chose the photos for the exhibit to give viewers a glimpse into Obama’s daily life as president.
“We’re incredibly fortunate to be able to exhibit his work in Lake Charles,” said Matt Young, director of cultural affairs for the city of Lake Charles. “The photographs are brilliant.”
The Obama exhibit is at Historic City Hall through July 31. It is featured by the Black Heritage Gallery, with support from Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana and the Lake Charles Chapter of Southern University Alumni Federation. It was organized by art2art Circulating Exhibitions.
Another nationally-traveling exhibit, “A New Moon Rises,” is set on the gallery’s first floor and features more than 50 large-scale and detailed photos of the moon taken by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera from 2009-2015. Six themes: global views, exploration sites, discoveries, vistas, topography and craters, were used to decide which photos would be featured in the display.
The exhibit was rescheduled twice because of COVID-19 and Hurricanes Laura and Delta, Young said.
“It means a lot to us to be able to finally open it to the public,” he said.
The exhibit was organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and developed by the National Air and Space Museum’s Center for Planetary Studies and the School of Earth and Space Exploration at Arizona State University. It is on display at Historic City Hall through Sept. 4.
Gallery by the Lake also features work from local artists. The second floor gallery has “Amy Deland: Rising Above,” through Aug. 7.
Historic City Hall is located at 1001 Ryan St. and is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
For more, call 491-9147 or visit cityoflakecharles.com.