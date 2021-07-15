American Patriots from all walks of life will come together on Saturday, July 17, to show respect for the service and sacrifice of military veterans, first responders and the families of these men and women. The Highway of Honor Veterans Memorial Ride is sponsored by Freedom Thunder.
“Despite adversity all around, this event will exemplify unity and fellowship and show that we can still unite as Americans with one purpose, in one accord, as one nation under God,” said event coordinator Jim McCartney.
Special honoree for the ride is SSGT Tim Chambers, USMC better known to many as the “Saluting Marine.” The retired Marine spent Memorial Day weekend saluting for 24 hours in Washington, D.C, to raise awareness about veteran suicide.
Registration for the 134-mile trek begins at 7 a.m. at the Cowboy Harley Davidson in Beaumont, Texas, located at 1150 Interstate 10 South Access Road. Riders will sign a release and breakfast will be provided. Riders will depart at 10:15 a.m. However, riders can register and rally when Freedom Thunder makes its stop at the Lake Charles Prien Lake Mall beginning at 8:30 a.m. The final festivities will be held at Cajun Harley Davidson in Scott, 724 I-10 South Frontage Rd. An Honor Guard Posting of the Colors is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
“Most people have already registered from the form posted on the Facebook event page,” McCartney said. “Anyone can show up and rally with us, whether they’re riding or not. Registration is only for riders.
Patriot bikers will lead the convoy trailed by a multitude of hot-rods, antique cars, jeeps, 4x4s, 18-wheelers and even min vans and patriots who join in at each rendezvous point.”
Law enforcement will escort riders.
“In Vinton, the State Police will shut down the east bound lane long enough for 150 of the motorcycles to create a rolling cross,” said Tommy Little.
He’ll be driving his antique Roadster in the event.
A parade of honor is planned for the those who served and are now at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings.
“Each has a story to tell with a legacy that should never be forgotten,” McCartney said. “While we may not know them all, we certainly owe them all.”
The event concludes in Scott with food, fun, door prizes and fellowship. LEGACY I will set up its mobile command kitchen.
Old-school praise and worship will be provided by “Subject 2 Change,” according to McCartney. S2C will also debut its newest cover song.
This is a family friendly and free event. No drugs are alcohol permitted. To find out more, call McCartney at 842-3029.