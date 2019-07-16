High water rescues keep Beauregard officials busy

Beauregard Parish authorities performed more than 10 high water rescues on Monday as severe flooding from the tails of Hurricane Barry whipped across the region.
According to local emergency preparedness director Glen Mears, much of the rescues performed by Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s deputies and members of local volunteer fire departments were performed roadside on the southern side of the parish near Ragley and Longville, where much of the parish’s flooding occurred. He said most of the rescues were of stranded motorists who had attempted to drive through high waters.
“We continue to advise motorists throughout this rain event of the motto if they see water to ‘turn around and don’t drown’,” Mears stated.
Sheriff Ricky Moses said that a number of homes throughout the parish were experiencing flooding, and that deputies were continuing to monitor the areas. As of Monday evening, no injuries had been reported and all homeowners experiencing flooding had been safely evacuated, he said.
High waters forced several road closures throughout the area, including U.S. 171 near the Ragley overpass. Northbound lanes had been temporarily closed and all southbound lanes continued to be closed between milepost 11 and milepost 13 through Monday evening.