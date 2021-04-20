OBERLIN — A new safety course is helping some Allen Parish high school students learn the basics about becoming emergency medical responders (EMR).
The curriculum provides an opportunity for students to learn and be trained in first aid and emergency response, according to Career and Technology Coordinator Kim Rider.
“The goal is to expose students to health sciences and those who are interested in a health care career,” Rider said. “The community is enhanced by providing students who are trained in emergency response.”
Ten students are participating in the program for the first time at Kinder, Oakdale and Oberlin high schools. A second rotation course will be offered to students in June with Kinder and Oberlin high schools offering the program in the fall.
High school students are eligible to take EMR as long as they are 16 by the end of the course.
“Industry indicates the growing need for health care professions,” Rider said. “This is a great start for students to initiate the learning process in this field.”
The student training involves both theory and skills-based methods needed to prepare them for real world emergency scenarios, she said.
Students will use what they learn in continuing to study health care careers.
“But most importantly the student will be prepared to handle a life threatening situation and possibly play a vital role in saving a life,” Rider said.
The students meet face-to-face three days a week and have access to a Learning Management System for the home learning component.
“Results of this class has increased the number of licensed EMR representatives in our community with the prospect to continue a health care career,” Rider said. “The potential to continue in EMT, paramedic and other health care careers is a real possibility for these students.”
“The positive impact on the students cannot be measured,” she continued. “We aspire to continue to bring these and other opportunities to Allen Parish high school students.”
The program is an initiative guided by Jump 2.0 Universal Courses and the Louisiana Department of Education.