Here we go again: Delta takes aim at SW La.

Calcasieu Parish officials issued a mandatory evacuation Wednesday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Delta’s landfall. The storm is expected to reach Category 3 strength sometime Thursday, with winds in excess of 115 miles per hour and is projected to make landfall near eastern Cameron Parish or western Vermilion parish.
The announcement, made during a briefing at the parish Emergency Operations Center, comes just over a month after the Category 4 Hurricane Laura caused widespread destruction throughout Southwest Louisiana. Local officials urged residents to seek shelter outside the storm’s projected path.
“We’ve got to be ready for that, even though the timing is very unfortunate for all of us,” said Calcasieu Parish Administrator Bryan Beam.
Andy Patrick with the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, said tropical storm force winds, ranging from 60 to 80 miles per hour, with gusts up to 100 miles per hour, are expected to start in Calcasieu Parish late Thursday into early Friday. He said Delta is expected to move rapidly northeast and accelerate into the Mississippi Valley.
Delta is expected to produce a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet. It could produce 2-4 inches of rain, or up to 8 inches. He said the storm’s fast movement isn’t expected to produce flash flooding.
Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Dick Gremillion said residents who live in Lake Charles city limits and need transportation to a shelter can be picked up at their regular bus route. Those outside city limits should dial 211 to find alternate locations or call 911 and request an evacuation ride. The bus routes will run through Thursday, Gremillion said.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the 7 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew will take effect Thursday. Prior to Delta’s formation and anticipated path, he said local officials were planning to lift the existing curfew that had been in place since Hurricane Laura.
Mancuso said the decision to issue a mandatory evacuation was made so residents could get out of harm’s way. He said those who want to ride out the storm can choose to do so, but services may not be available during or immediately after Delta’s landfall.
Residents will be allowed back once Hurricane Delta passes through the parish, Mancuso said.
Casey Tingle, deputy director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said state offices in select coastal parishes will be closed Thursday, with offices closed statewide Friday.
Tingle said Gov. John Bel Edwards issued an emergency declaration Tuesday, with assistance to provide coastal parishes with sandbags, pumps, generators and other necessary equipment. He said Edwards submitted a request to President Donald Trump for a federal pre-landfall emergency declaration. As of Wednesday, he said that was expected to be granted soon.
Tingle said more than 1,300 National Guard troops are activated for Hurricane Delta to aid in assigned support missions.
Tingle said the state is supporting the local effort to assist residents who need help evacuating to a state shelter. Currently, those evacuated by bus will be taken to a congregate shelter in Alexandria during the storm. After Delta’s landfall, residents who can’t return home will be moved to available hotels.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said all hurricanes are different, adding that residents whose homes were spared of damage from Hurricane Laura may not be as lucky once Hurricane Delta hits.
“Your job is to keep yourself safe,” he said. “Our job is keeping people safe.”
Hunter said residents who can’t get out on their own will be taken to a state congregate shelter. He said residents likely won’t want to stay in a congregate shelter, but it is a safer location than staying home. Residents should wear masks and take the recommended precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.
“I can’t guarantee Calcasieu Parish will be a safe location,” Hunter said. “Your job is to keep yourself safe.”
Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parish offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Hunter told residents to stay positive during this difficult hurricane season.
“The sun will come out again,” he said. “We’re going to get through this.”
Paul Hess, Iowa town mayor, said residents should take the mandatory evacuation seriously, because of the property damage already inflicted by Hurricane Laura. He said local officials will make sure homes and other private property are protected immediately after Delta’s landfall.
“You should look out for yourself and your family and leave town,” Hess said.
Margaret Harris, Entergy Louisiana customer service representative, encouraged customers to make the necessary plans to stay protected from Delta. She said Entergy has experience with “large, back-to-back” hurricanes.
“We will be in this for the long haul for our community,” Harris said.
After Hurricane Delta passes through the area, Harris said Entergy crews will first assess damages. She said Entergy plans to call for additional resources and to execute its storm plan. Critical services, such as hospitals, fire, police and water systems, will be given priority during restoration.
Residents should turn off their main breaker at their home, Harris said.
Any regular operations that require outside activity, including Hurricane Laura recovery, will be postponed for the duration of Hurricane Delta, Beam said. The FEMA recovery centers are also closed ahead of the storm.
Beam advised residents to bring any outdoor furniture inside and clear debris, if the piles are small enough to be cleared. Parish Public Works crews will push any debris from Hurricane Delta off roadways as soon as the storm passes. Debris collection will resume on Monday, he said.
The next local briefing is set for 11 a.m. Thursday at the Calcasieu Parish Emergency Operations Center.