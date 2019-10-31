With a cold snap forecast in the coming days, Kelli Tidwell Stawecki, an advocate for the homeless, has sent a plea out for donations of coats, scarves, gloves, tents and other items that could help the local homeless during cold weather.
Tidwell took to Facebook and in a post Tuesday, told her followers, "Hey, ya'll, winter is coming! We need some winter gear for our friends that are homeless."
Cold and rain can be a double whammy for those living on the streets and Tidwell said she and her group at Water's Edge Gathering try to get ahead of the weather when possible.
Tidwell said the main items that are being sought include jackets, hoodies, sweatshirts, gloves, beanies, blankets, two-man tents and winter sleeping bags.
When it comes to sleeping bags, Tidwell said she expects the homeless to "easily go through over 300 of them this winter."
"We are very low on small tents; they aren't made for living in, so they tear up easy," Tidwell said.
As for sizes, she said the homeless prefer larger-sized hoodies and jackets so they can layer clothes underneath. She said they are also hoping to collect a lot of regular-sized blankets "so they can wrap up in them."
"I just love our caring community," she said.
For those who want to donate, Tidwell asked that any used items be clean.
All donations can be dropped off at the Water's Edge Gathering. To make a monetary donation to the homeless endeavor, visit www.paypal.me/wehomeless.