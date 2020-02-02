Helping get his team ready for the big day

The maintenance teams behind the U.S. Navy's elite set of aircraft that will be performing in tonight's Super Bowl flyover have shed their blood, sweat and tears to keep those planes in tip-top shape. Petty Officer Logan Myrick of Westlake knows – he's one of them.
Myrick, who is stationed at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California and has served his country for nearly three years, was selected by his squadron for the prestigious honor of accompanying the aircraft – a pair of F-35s that will fly in formation with an F/A-18 Super Hornet and an EA-18G Growler – to Miami and helping the team with the flyover.
"Honestly, I think it was luck of the draw," he humbly said about his selection. "I was actually on leave when they were picking people and I got a text asking if I wanted to go to the Super Bowl. I was like, ‘Well, yeah.' "
For the past few days, Myrick and other team members have been in Miami ensuring the jets pass numerous inspections and are good to go.
"We've been doing test runs with the jets, making sure everything is tweaked that way come game day there won't be any hiccups," he said in a phone interview from the hangar.
Myrick, who is an aviation structural mechanic, handles hydraulics and flight control systems.
"We'll set it up so that literally, from head to toe on the jet, everything is good to go," he said. "We work on the jets eight-nine hours a day. Then the pilot will come up, get in and do his thing."
Myrick said he grew up helping his father with odd and ends and tinkering around with cars and that is what ultimately attracted him to the field.
"I like doing this and working with my hands," he said. "It's hard work, but it's good work and it's proud work. I'm proud to be part of this."
Myrick said growing up in Southwest Louisiana he loved hanging out with friends and taking advantage of Sportsman's Paradise.
"I love going outside, hunting, having a yard, plus all the food – the Cajun food is amazing," he said. "Everyone on base tells me on base that I overseason all my food, but really that's just how I was raised."
Myrick said while no member of his family has ever served in the military, it was always something that intrigued him.
"It's something I wanted to try and there's so much that I've seen and know now because of it," he said.
Boot camp brought him to Great Lakes, Ill., followed by aviation school in Pensacola, then deployments to Singapore, Dubai, Thailand and Marcel, France.
"All of my family is still in Louisiana and I still get to go visit them some but usually about once a year," he said.
He said being in the Navy is everything he hoped it would be, even though deployments can be stressful.
"Obviously, I've seen a good bit of the world, but you can be far from home and go through long periods, sometimes weeks, without getting to talk to your family," the 22-year-old said. "But I can honestly say it's good to be part of this."
Myrick said since his beloved New Orleans Saints won't be playing tonight, he doesn't have a particular favorite team he's rooting for to win.
"It's just awesome to be part of it," he said.