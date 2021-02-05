Help shape a child's future in a BIG way

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana has launched its new recruitment campaign “BBBS28for28” in an effort to recruit 28 new “Bigs” and “Littles” in the month of February. BBBS of Southwest Louisiana has seen a decline in its community-based program in the aftermath of last year’s hurricane and the current battle with COVID-19, Alex Stinchcomb, marketing and development manager, said.
“Recruitment has been down in the last few months because everybody’s focus has shifted to recovery and trying to get ahold of what’s going on in their own personal lives,” she said.
While “everybody has something to give,” Stinchcomb said the organization is hoping to recruit more men of color this month to help meet the needs of the program’s minority Littles. “We have Bigs of all ages, of all backgrounds and different jobs…Anybody who feels like they can give back and step up, we welcome them.”
Being a Big can have just as much an impact on an adult as being a Little, she added. “We hear from so many Bigs that it changes their lives, as well. They learn so much and they’re more appreciative of what they have because they’re able to show their Littles new life experiences.”
Of course, recruiting Littles is just as important as recruiting Bigs, and data from BBBS of Southwest Louisiana suggests that young people in the region need mentorship relationships now possibly more than ever.
Erin Davison, executive director, said that more than 70 percent of youth are struggling with emotional trauma, likely due to the impacts of limited social interaction and hurricane recovery stress.
“It all lends to emotional trauma,” she said. “Higher anxiety rates, anxiety over their health and safety, anxiety over ‘Is this parent or guardian going back to work? Going to lose their job?’ It also lends to higher depression.”
Children are now being “bombarded” with negativity at alarming higher rates than usual but unlike adults, “Youth don’t necessarily understand, like adults, how to cope.”
A strong Big can help children and teens navigate many of these new, unique challenges. And enrolling a Little may provide parents and guardians an additional support system.
To sign up to be a Big or to enroll a Little call 478- 5437.