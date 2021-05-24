Residents in need of assistance with property cleanup and flood damage mitigation following this week’s extreme weather can call dial 211 for help. Specialists are standing by to accept telephone applications for community members in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron or Jeff Davis parishes.
Applicants will be matched with volunteer disaster relief teams with United Way of Southwest Louisiana and other members of Southwest Louisiana’s Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster organization.
“We can offer a streamlined service by collaborating with each other,” Denise Durel, United Way of Southwest Louisiana president and CEO, said.
“United Way of Southwest Louisiana values cooperation and sharing resources so we can help quickly and efficiently.”
Roof tarping, mucking, gutting, tree removal and debris cleanup are among the services being offered by the organizations, Laurie Martin, senior director of community impact, said.
When residents dial 211 they should be prepared to provide the following information: FEMA identification number and documentation (if applicable), SBA loan number and documentation (if applicable), head of household personal information, active email address and telephone number and landlord contact information (if applicable).
Within five to 10 days a caseworker will contact applicants to schedule a damage assessment, Martin said. In the meantime, residents are encouraged to contact their insurance company, follow given directions and take lots of pictures of the damaged property.
Residents will be assigned VOAD members who are “disaster relief specialists with many years of experience handling disasters such as these,” Martin added.
Individuals and organizations are invited to assist in the recovery efforts. To volunteer visit www.unitedwayswla.org/volunteer.