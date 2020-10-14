Blue tarps
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has restarted its Operation Blue Roof Program in Calcasieu after Hurricane Delta.
Metal roofs are also eligible. To apply, call 1-888-ROOF-BLU or visit: www.usace.army.mil/blueroof//
The deadline to apply is Oct. 24.
LC Memorial
Memorial for Women and the medical office building adjacent physician offices have reopened. Power was restored to that campus on Sunday.
Moss Memorial physician offices have also been reopened.
The Medical Plaza Pharmacy at Memorial Hospital is also resume normal hours and operations, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Debris collections
Storm debris contractors have resumed the collection of residential roadside debris. Lake Charles residents should place debris as close to the roadside as possible without placing it in the roadway, ditches or in front of city drains and/or catch basins. Additionally, please do not place debris on or near fire hydrants.
Contractors cannot come onto private property to collect debris. It is extremely important that residents separate debris as described below to help expedite the pick-up process.
Vegetative debris, such as tree limbs, should be separated from other construction and demolition debris. White goods, such as refrigerators and freezers, should also be emptied out and secured shut before being placed roadside separately from other debris piles. Debris removal contractors will not collect bagged household garbage. These items should be placed in a residential garbage can and placed roadside on your normal garbage collection day.
Debris removal contractors will make multiple passes throughout the city in the coming weeks.
Jeff Davis schools
All Jeff Davis Parish public schools will remain closed this week due to power outages.
Our Lady Immaculate Catholic School in Jennings reopened on Wednesday.
Jeff Davis curfew
A 10 p.m. to sunrise curfew will remain in effect for Jeff Davis Parish until power is restored throughout the parish.
Persons traveling to and from work for essential jobs and those persons who have an emergency will be exempt, according to Sheriff Ivy Woods.
Motorists are also advised to use safety when traveling due to debris along the roadways and workers repairing power lines and removing debris.
Supply distribution
The National Guard will be distributing MREs, bottled water and bagged ice 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily as supplies are available at the mulit-purpose building at the parish fairgrounds on La. 26 in Jennings; Lacassine High School and Lake Arthur High School. Tarps will be available at some locations.
One Team Louisiana will also be distributing water, non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies and more, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday at Guinn Auctions, 1072 N. Frontage Road, in Jennings.
Relief organizations are also available to assist with clean up and roof tarping.
Damage survey
Jeff Davis Parish residents who had damage to their residence or business from Hurricane Delta are asked to fill out an on-line survey at survey123.arcgis.com.
The survey is to be used only for reporting damage or loss of personal property. Completing the survey does not guarantee any form of assistance or initiate a claim to your insurance provider.
Information collected will help parish, state and federal authorities understand how and where locations were impacted by the storm.
Contact information will be used to provide information on resources available as well as how to apply for any assistance that may be available.
Calcasieu Police Jury
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury offices and facilities will reopen to the public Thursday, Oct. 15, for the first time since Hurricane Delta made landfall Oct. 9.
Parish residents are asked to be aware that due to storm damage and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that some services may be limited or relocated.
Calcasieu Parish Animal Services and Adoption Center is meeting with residents by appointment only due to damage at their facility. Residents may call 721-3730 or 853-9573 to schedule an appointment.
The Division of Planning and Development will be issuing permits at the Harbor’s Edge Pavilion at Prien Lake Park, 3700 West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles. Residents are encouraged to use the online permit feature at www.calcasieuparish.gov/Permits. Permit information is available at 337-721-3600 or 337-721-3610 or by email at planning@calcasieuparish.gov. Occupational licenses and zoning requests will also be handled at Prien Lake Park.
The American Job Center will reopen with visitors seen by appointment only. Call 337-721-4010.
Parish parks are reopening, but many will have limited facilities available. All boat launches North of the Saltwater Barrier on the Calcasieu River and English Bayou are closed.
The Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers in Lake Charles and Sulphur remain closed.