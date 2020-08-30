- The National Guard will be distributing food, water, ice and tarps to residents at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 at the Lake Charles Civic Center. One tarp per vehicle. The National Guard is working with the parish to make these commodities available in the more rural parts of the parish. More information is to come.
- The Red Cross has disaster supply and food sites at McMurry Park, 300 S Hazel St, Sulphur, and the Lake Charles Civic Center. Both will open at noon Sunday, Aug. 30. They will provide items such as cots, mops, brooms, buckets, PPE, snacks and bottled water. Partnering with the Southern Baptists, Red Cross will also be providing meals at 6 p.m. at the Civic Center. On Monday, two meal times will be provided at this location. Times TBA.
- To register for FEMA federal disaster assistance, call 1-800-621-3362 or register online at disasterassistance.gov. If you have insurance, contact your adjuster and begin the insurance process.
- Call United Way’s 211 to connect with resources for help.
- The National Guard will also begin COVID-19 testing again on Sunday, Aug. 30. Times TBD.
- Be cautious and aware of scams. The Louisiana Attorney General’s website has details at https://www.ag.state.la.us/.
BATON ROUGE — Any hopes we had that Hurricane Laura would be kinder to the Lake Charles area than Rita was in 2005 were dashed quickly the closer the dangerous lady got to our shores.
- Updated
Announcement from the Calcasieu Parish School Board:
- Updated
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for courtesy and cooperation from the public after authorities responded to multiple calls of fights at local fuel pumps after Hurricane Laura devastated the area.
- Updated
Beauregard Parish authorities are advising the public that residents have begun reporting encounters with individuals going door-to-door posing as FEMA representatives.
- Updated
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide in Iowa, La.
- Updated
All residents in Calcasieu Parish, including within municipalities, who are experiencing water outages are being urged to turn off their water at the roadside water valves if they are able to safely do so.
