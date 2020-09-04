Help available for SW La. families in need

The US Army Corps of Engineers is the resource for free tarps through Operation Blue Roof. Calcasieu residents are eligible. To apply, call 1-888-ROOF-BLU or visit www.usace.army.mil/blueroof.
The National Guard will be distributing food, water, ice (if available; supply is limited) and tarps to residents 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. at the following locations: Vinton Elementary School, Westwood Elementary School in Westlake, Iowa Outlet Mall, Walmart Neighborhood Market in Moss Bluff, DeQuincy Railroad Museum, Lake Charles Civic Center, WashingtonMarion High School and McMurry Park in Sulphur.
The Red Cross has disaster supply and food sites at the following locations: McMurry Park, 300 S. Hazel St., Sulphur; Huber Park, 2401 Fourth Ave.; 2000 Moeling St.; Market Basket on Third Avenue; and 900 Horridge St. in Vinton. They will provide items such as cots, mops, brooms, buckets, PPE, snacks and bottled water. Partnering with the Southern Baptists, Red Cross will also be providing two meals daily at these sites — at noon and 5 p.m. For information, visit @ARCLouisiana on Twitter or at Facebook.com/ARCLouisiana.
Community Coffee is serving free coffee from their trolleys in Lake Charles, Westlake and Sulphur. The trolleys will be set up today at Walmart at 2011 Ryan St., and Rouse’s Market at 800 Carlyss Drive in Sulphur; Sunday and Monday at Albertsons at 2750 Country Club Road and Kroger and 1421 S. Beglis Parkway in Sulphur; Tuesday and Wednesday at Sam’s Club and Walmart at 525 N. Cities Service Highway in Sulphur; and Thursday and Friday at Kroger at 2010 Country Club Road and Market Basket at 1152 Sampson St. in Westlake.
Uber has donated $25,000 in free rides for those staying in hotels or shelters to travel to grocery stores, laundromats and pharmacies. To request a ride, visit unitedwayswla.org.
To register for FEMA federal disaster assistance, call 1-800-621-3362 or register online of traffic on the roads is hampering recovery efforts.