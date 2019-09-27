A Black Hawk helicopter crashed at Fort Polk’s Joint Readiness Training Center Thursday morning, killing one active duty service member and injuring three others, according to Fort Polk officials.
All four soldiers aboard the aircraft were members of the 1-5 Aviation Regiment responding to an emergency call involving a soldier suffering a heat-related injury at one of the installation’s training ranges, according to Fort Polk spokesperson Kim Reischling.
The three soldiers injured in the crash were listed in stable condition Thursday afternoon.
Reischling said the rotational soldier suffering the heat-related injury is also in stable condition.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, officials stated.
Shortly after news of the crash was announced, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards publicly acknowledged the tragedy and asked for prayers for family members of the soldiers involved.
“We can never fully repay these soldiers for their brave service,” Edwards stated.
“The men and women of Fort Polk play a critical role in the readiness of our armed forces, and we are praying for their entire community.”
Congressman Mike Johnson also released his sentiments for those involved.
“We cannot thank the men and women of Fort Polk enough for all they do, at home and abroad, to keep us safe,” Johnson stated.
The identities of those involved in the crash are expected to be released today.