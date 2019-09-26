Fort Polk sign
Special to the American Press

FORT POLK, La.—Early this morning, an Army helicopter accident occurred in the JRTC and Fort Polk training area.

Emergency services immediately responded to the 1-5 Aviation Battalion (Fort Polk based unit) accident scene.

Four crew members were on board the helicopter; one is deceased and three were injured.

Names will not be released until notification of the next of kin is complete.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

 

