CAMERON — On the 14th anniversary of Hurricane Rita, Tuesday, local officials, courthouse employees and residents gathered in front of the Cameron Parish Courthouse for the rededication of the art deco structure, constructed in 1938.
Impact Agency, Positive Change Initiative of the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's, returns this fall to bring quality mentoring opportunities to at-risk males in the parish. This week the group will host its first "Leadership Symposium," 9-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Lake Charles Ci…