Health official: Flu still bigger threat for SW La.

With 81,000 cases of COVID-19 — formerly known as coronavirus — worldwide and 60 cases in the United States, Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, regional medical director of the Office of Public Health Region 5, said there is "a lot of panic and a lot of it is probably unnecessary" in Southwest Louisiana.
"Flu is a much bigger threat to us in Southwest Louisiana at this point in time."
COVID-19 belongs to a family of very common viruses that have been around a long time, Cavanaugh said, with coronavirus even being listed on the back of Lysol cans.
"They cause a whole lot of upper respiratory viruses that we see every day and that are nothing of concern."
COVID-19's strand, however, is different in that while it causes many of the same symptoms, human immune systems are not built up against it.
"It is in the same family as SARS or MERS...It tends to cause a little bit more severe symptoms and most develop cold or flu-like symptoms."
So far, the virus has claimed the lives of 2,700 people with the larger percentage of deaths resulting from people who were older or already had a chronic health condition, Cavanaugh said.
There are no cases of illness in Louisiana nor any pending lab testing, she said.
Beyond supportive care like fluids, treatment of secondary infections or mechanical ventilation, there is no cure for the virus. However, labs across the globe are "working very diligently around the clock to identify treatments."
Cavanaugh said there is a vaccine under development that will soon enter clinical trial testing, but it would still take over a year until something of that nature would be ready for mass consumption.
More positively, several trials are now examining the use of virus-fighting medication already in existence that may also treat COVID-19, she said.
"Because those are already proven to be safe, that timeline is probably faster than we could push out a vaccine," she said. "Both of those are being looked at very aggressively."
The Department is asking, at this time, that the public continue to follow general germ-prevention hygiene practices. There is no call to stock up or wear masks, she said.
"Masks prevent you from spreading it to other people. They don't necessarily always prevent you from catching it from other people."
Instead, covering coughs and thorough hand washing is recommended.
"If you're sick, don't go to work. If you have sick kids, keep them at home," she said.
After sickness, wipe down hard surfaces with a diluted bleach and water solution, she added.
Business and school systems should also review their emergency preparedness plans to ensure all protocols are up to date and that resources are still readily available.
"Dust them off. Make sure we're ready if we do get any community spread," she said.
The Center for Disease Control is the only agency capable of testing for COVID-19, though state agencies may soon have access to testing kits. Its symptoms are "almost identical unless very severe" to other respiratory illness.
Testing for the virus was previously limited only to people who had travel history to China but has recently expanded to severe cases of pneumonia that results in hospitalization, with all other tests returning negative, Cavanaugh said. "Hospitals will now be able to send those specimens off to the CDC to get tested for COVID-19 if the physician feels like they're at risk."
There is no mechanism at urgent care to test for the virus and though hospitals can test for the well-known family of coronaviruses, there's no need to panic if that "routine viral panel" comes back positive, she said.
"The folks at the CDC are the only folks capable of performing the test...Sniffles, cough, low-grade fever, negative flu, it's still probably the common cold."