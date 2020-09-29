A temporary community primary care clinic officially opened Monday to provide residents impacted by Hurricane Laura with basic physical exams, refills of certain routine prescription medication and orders for laboratory work.
The clinic is in the Calcasieu Parish Health unit parking lot, 3236 Kirkman St., and is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is no out-of-pocket expense, walkin visits are accepted, and no insurance is required.
The clinic was opened by the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana State University family residency program. Physicians with the residency program take specialty training in order to become certified as family doctors. The training normally takes place at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, but the damages from Hurricane Laura made accessing the building difficult.
Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, Region 5 Office of Public Health director, said physicians and faculty with the LSU family residency program offered to staff the temporary clinic to help residents affected by the hurricane.
“We all knew there was a gap in primary care because so many clinics and doctors offices had damage, and some are closed,” she said. “We’ve heard that need through people in the community. The residency had the capacity and the desire to help the community.”
Cavanaugh said the clinic will have one to two physicians, depending on patient volume. Patients can get refills for prescribed blood pressure or diabetes medication, or antibiotics to treat infections. Basic physical exams, including blood pressure and heart rate checks, are also available. Physicians at the clinic can also order lab work, such as X-rays, and do referrals.
“It’s kind of the basic care you would get from a family doctor,” she said.
The clinic will not provide refills for pain medication or other controlled substances, Cavanaugh said. Procedures, such as suturing wounds or draining fluids, or anything involving IVs or shots, will not be done at the clinic.
Residents can also be tested for COVID-19 and get vaccines for tetanus, and hepatitis A and B.
Cavanaugh said the clinic is not intended to replace a patient’s regular family doctor. Residents who can contact their primary doctor should do so.
“There’s definitely a lot to be said for continuity of care,” she said. “That’s the basis of having a family doctor. The clinic is not intended to upset those relationships.”
Cavanaugh said the Region 5 Office of Public Health is providing logistical support for the LSU family residency program to house the clinic. She said she is unsure how long the clinic will be open. “We’re kind of going to see how busy it gets,“ Cavanaugh said.