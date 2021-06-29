A single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon resulted in a hazardous materials spill on Interstate 10 that led to the shut down of both the east and westbound lanes for hours.
Louisiana State Police troopers, in a 9:15 p.m. update, said the removal of the 18-wheeler wreckage was still hours away from completion and the interstate would remain closed until it was cleared.
The chemical released has been identified as Neopentyl glycol, used in the synthesis of polyesters, paints, lubricants and plastics.
“It’s some type of product that’s used in different applications, and from what we’ve read on it, it’s shipped at a certain temperature, and if it is exposed to a lower temperature, it solidifies. That’s what it’s doing now,” spokesperson Sgt. Derek Senegal said.
Troopers were detouring traffic, backed up for hours in and around Lake Charles, on U.S. 190 north.
Westbound motorists were directed to head north on La. 397 at the Cameron Creole exit, turn west on La. 3059 to U.S. 171, then travel south on 171 back to I-10.
State Police said the driver of the 18-wheeler sustained minor injuries in the crash.