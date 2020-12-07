JENNINGS — Volunteers and staff at the W.H. Tupper Merchandise Museum are busily decking the halls and trimming the trees for the 3rd annual Hall of Trees.
The festive display goes through Jan. 23 at the museum, 311 N. Main St., and will feature more than 30 unique and beautifully decorated Christmas trees and retro holiday decorations.
“I think we all just need a little more Christmas this year,” City Project Coordinator Lin Fake said, adding that the city has tried to keep everything as normal as possible. “The kids, and the adults, just need to have some kind of normalcy.”
The Hall of Trees is among several family-friendly events being planned by the city, which include Santa in the park, hay rides, Christmas caroling, a live Nativity scene, a parade, fireworks and more.
All activities will follow local and state COVID guidelines and social distancing.
The Hall of Trees will include Disney and Pixar-themed trees with Mickey Mouse and Winnie the Pooh and
characters from Frozen, Coco and the Nightmare Before Christmas. There will also be a Breakfast at Tiffany’s tree honoring the 1961 classic movie starring Audrey Hepburn.
A special tree combining all the trees from “A Tuna Christmas,” including a cactus tree from the diner with other pieces from the production will represent A Block off Broadway’s community theater group and the Strand Theatre.
Other themed trees will feature Santa Clauses, snowmen, gnomes, elves, nutcrackers, Christmas mouses, bells, gingerbread houses, birds, snow villages and more. Trees honoring veterans, the New Orleans Saints, Jennings High School Bulldogs and the city’s historical past are also part of this year’s display.
The museum will also be decorated with ceramic trees, poinsettias and retro Christmas decorations, including original 1940-era ornaments and Christmas cards from the Tupper store and family and crocheted ornaments made by Fake’s late mother. A retro television will also be showing fireworks and Christmas parades at Disney World.
“The biggest addition to the display this year are the Mr. Christmas retro figures.” Fake said. “We wanted to give the display more of that retro look.”
The Hall of Trees is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 23. The museum is closed on Sundays, Mondays and holidays.
Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for children.
The holiday magic continues on Friday, Dec. 18, as the city hosts Santa Claus at Founder’s Park from 5:30-7 p.m.
Children are asked to write their letters to Santa and bring to the park. Tables will also be set up for children to write their letters.
Area churches will also be offering hay rides. The hay rides will leave Founder’s Park and travel around the city where they will stop to listen to Christmas carolers and view a live Nativity scene. All riders will stay on the hay ride for the duration of the trip, Fake said.
There will also be food and vendors in Founder’s Park, and the Tupper Museum and it’s Hall of Trees display will be open for a special admission price of $1.
Festivities continue on Saturday, Dec. 19, with events in and around Founder’s Park including craft and food vendors.
Stores will also be open downtown for holiday shoppers. The Hall of Trees and the Old Magnolia Gift Shop will also be open until 3 p.m.
At 5:30 p.m. the city’s annual Christmas parade will roll down Main Street. The parade will lineup on Railroad Avenue near the new Jennings City Hall and continue along Main Street to James Ward Elementary School.
At 7 p.m. the city’s annual fireworks will light up the sky. The fireworks will be set off at the Jennings airport, but the public is asked to watch the display from their vehicles, homes and nearby parking lots in smaller groups, maintaining social distancing.
For more information on the events call 337-824-1834.