Gullywasher: Area braces for possibility of more rain today

Severe thunderstorms impacted much of the region on Tuesday morning. Donald Jones, National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist, said radar estimates indicated five to seven inches of rainfall regionally which occurred during the early morning.
“I haven’t seen any reports of water in homes, though it certainly wouldn’t surprise me to see so,” he said. Area flood warnings are in effect for eastern Calcasieu, Jeff Davis and southern Allen Parish and will remain in effect until water on roadways clears, he added.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reported two high water advisories which remained in place until conditions improved, Tammy York, DOTD public information officer, said. LA-384 Northbound from West Jefferson Drive to East Jefferson Drive and the on ramp from I-210 Eastbound to LA-14 had high water on roadways during the morning and early afternoon.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to three single vehicle crashes on Tuesday morning where vehicles went off of the roadway, Kayla Vincent, CPSO community and media relations, said. All crashes were minor with no injuries.
No major high water rescues were reported by CPSO. However, seven individuals were stranded in their car due to high water between 7:15 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.
The high water and flash flooding was the results of “training,” a phenomena Jones described as heavy rain that “moves over the same area over and over again” and more rain is forecast to return to the region Wednesday afternoon and evening.
A cold front will move in Thursday and clear bad weather until at least the early part of the weekend, Jones said.