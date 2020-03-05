A Mexican national who previously lived in Foley, Ala., pleaded guilty this week to transporting illegal aliens, according to U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph.
Ezequiel Vega-Solano, 22, originally from Sonora, Mexico, was in the United States as a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient.
On June 26, 2019, Vega-Solano was transporting three illegal aliens on Interstate 10 near Lake Charles when a Louisiana State trooper pulled his vehicle over for a traffic violation. The trooper contacted U.S. Border Patrol in Lake Charles for assistance with three passengers in the vehicle.
When Border Patrol agents arrived, they spoke with Vega-Solano, the driver of the vehicle, who claimed he and the passengers had traveled to Houston to attend an event.
Border Patrol agents determined the three passengers in the vehicle were in the United States illegally and arrested Vega-Solano for alien smuggling. Vega-Solano later admitted to the agents he was aware the passengers were in the United States illegally. He had agreed to transport two of them from Houston back to Alabama for $1,500.
Ivan Velasquez-Lopez, one of the passengers in the vehicle, had traveled with Vega-Solano from Alabama to Houston. Velasquez-Lopez, a citizen of Mexico, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr. on Aug. 15, 2019, to re-entering the United States after previously being removed on three occasions.
The other two passengers had no prior immigration history and were taken into custody for further immigration proceedings.
Vega-Solano will be sentenced on June 11. He faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.
On June 27, 2019, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services issued a notice terminating Vega-Solano's DACA status.