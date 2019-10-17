OBERLIN — Members of Oberlin Baptist Church are forging new friendships built from disaster.
Flooding from Tropical Storm Barry in July left more than 100 homes damaged.
Pastor Cliff Spikes said dozens of volunteers, including several Native Americans and members of the Franklin Graham Ministry and Blackaby Ministries International, have been working together to help residents recover. The United Way and Catholic Charities are also working to help flood victims.
“They came out and had such a good time and fellowship that they went back and said ‘We have to go back,’ ” Spikes said.
Many of them shared their experiences on Facebook and talked to others, which lead to even more volunteers, he said.
“The word is now out all over the United States and Canada,” Spikes said. “We’ve had about 15 states represented and more are coming.”
The groups are working to tear out walls and flooring and restore the homes.
The church, located at 305 West 7th St., has erected a tent and an All Nations Camp Meeting is underway with special guests, including many Native Americans, attending.
Those attending are continuing to help residents store their homes and get their lives back in order, Spikes said.
“They’re working by day to help restore the homes that were flooded and holding nightly meetings at the church,” he said. “The physical and spiritual needs of our residents are being met.”
Special services are also held on Sundays and Wednesdays, and a special service was also held at the Indian Bible Church near the Coushatta Reservation near Elton.
“God is taking care of his people through many ways, and those who have suffered a loss will eventually be recovered,” Spikes said.
Church member Cindy Robinson has never seen a movement like this.
“Once word got out, everyone started wanting to come to Oberlin for revival,” she said. “It’s amazing because our little town is barely even on the map.”
A group of Navajo Native Americans are in town this week to cook and minister for the group.