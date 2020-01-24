Conservative radio personality and political commentator Moon Griffon didn't hold back when discussing President Donald Trump's impeachment trial with the Republican Women of Southwest Louisiana on Thursday.
"I'm trying to follow it, but it's the most boring thing I've ever watched," he said, drawing applause from the crowd. "This whole thing is such a farce."
Griffon continued, saying the trial is aimed at swaying the popular opinion against Trump, rather than removing him from office.
"If they can do that, even if they can't impeach him, they can beat him in the election," he said.
Griffon's outlook on the impeachment trial is positive.
"That's going to run its course," he said. "We're going to win."
During a radio interview with Trump, Griffon offered to give him a "Cajun" handshake/hug when they met in person.
Griffon joked that when he met Trump during a November rally in Monroe, Secret Service agents rushed onto the scene to intervene the "dangerous" contact.
Last week's election of state Rep. Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, over ultra-conservative Rep. Sherman Mack, R-Albany, as Speaker of the House should feel like a win, Griffon said.
However, he called his gain ill-gotten, as many deals were struck across party lines for the win.
Griffon called legislators who supported Schexnayder's election members of the "Fraud Squad."
"They'll knife you in the back in a second," he said.
He encouraged the audience to advertise names of the legislators who did not support Mack and write letters expressing their frustration.
A lack of loyalty seems to be a common theme within the Republican Party, Griffon said. Even with all the right ingredients, the party cannot push through its most conservative agendas, he said.
"The Republican Party couldn't make a ham sandwich if you gave them ham and two pieces of bread," he said. "Why don't we stick together to win?"