The Atlantic hurricane season officially began Tuesday, with forecasters having predicted above-normal activity. Many Southwest Louisiana residents are still exhausted from last year’s storms, but one Calcasieu Parish official stressed early preparation as the best defense.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting 13-20 named storms this season, with 6-10 of them possibly becoming hurricanes, and up to five being major hurricanes. The season isn’t predicted to be as busy as last year, which saw Southwest Louisiana get pummeled by the Category 4 Hurricane Laura in August, followed by the Category 2 Delta in October. However, Southwest Louisiana residents know all too well that one major hurricane is all it takes to cause widespread damage.
“The only one that hits you is the one that counts,” said Dick Gremillion, Calcasieu Office of Emergency Preparedness director. “Who’d have thought we would get hit with two in a row last year?”
Many dwellings damaged by Laura and Delta remain in disrepair. A weaker tropical storm could cause significant damage to homes and businesses that still have blue tarps over their roofs or no sheetrocked walls, Gremillion said.
“Your house may not be in the same condition as last year,” he said. “If it hasn’t been repaired, it may have deteriorated even further.”
Gremillion said residents should have a plan in place if a mandatory evacuation is ordered.
“No one wants to talk about it, but it’s realistic,” he said. “We still have trees with broken limbs hanging from them. It’s not a good situation right now.”
The frustration residents continue to feel while recovering from Hurricanes Laura and Delta shouldn’t lead them to ride out a major hurricane, Gremillion said.
“We don’t want them to throw up their hands and say, ‘I’m going to stay.’ In general, people are really tired of having to deal with all of this stuff, but they need to be realistic,” he said.
Instead of focusing on a hurricane’s wind speed and storm surge, Gremillion said his office wants to inform residents of the expected impact to property.
“We want to give them good advice,” he said.
The immediate aftermath of Hurricane Laura showed just how critical it was to have adequate water, Gremillion said.
“Electricity is nice, but an air conditioner doesn’t do you much good if you don’t have water to drink,” he said. “If you think you have enough, get some more.”
Residents should have a plan to communicate with their friends and family during and after an evacuation, Gremillion said.
“People need to plan more carefully