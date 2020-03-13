In the interest of public health and out of an abundance of caution, CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana has decided to cancel the 2020 Green Hat Charity Fun Run/Walk/Crawl and Cookoff.
Race organizers at the CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana Foundation have been working closely with local, regional and state officials to carefully evaluate the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. Although there have been no confirmed cases of the virus here in Lake Charles, CHRISTUS Ochsner believed that precautions must be made to limit any potential transmission of the virus.
We are deeply saddened to make this announcement; however, the safety and well-being of our community is truly our top priority. We look forward to a big and festive event in 2021.
The Green Hat Charity Fun Run/Walk/Crawl and Cookoff is a beloved event each year. And, we encourage even more people to come out next year to support our 2021 Green Hat events to help raise funds and awareness for important health care causes in the Lake Charles community.
This year’s race participants will still receive their t-shirts and lanyards, and will be able to pick them up at the Foundation Offices (437 Dr. Michael DeBakey Drive (located at the Northeast corner of the Parking Garage) Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
Even though there’s been no confirmed cases in the Lake Charles area, we suggest that everyone follow the CDC guidelines regarding prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases such as COVID-19 and the flu. The best things anyone can do to prevent the spread of illness are:
(1) wash your hands well before eating, drinking or touching your face
(2) get your annual flu shot and
(3) get a pneumonia shot if you have not already and are above the age of 65 or have diabetes or other illnesses that affect your heart or lungs.
In addition, we advise anyone who may be ill with fever and cough or shortness of breath and have had travel to any region that has known community spread of COVID-19, please contact your primary care provider before visiting their office so they can be sure to provide you with the best care possible while doing everything we can to keep our community healthy.