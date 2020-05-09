Gray Plantation closes for renovation and refurbishment

Gray Plantation recently announced plans to temporarily close all operations and set out on a major renovation and refurbishment effort of its facilities, including its golf course, tennis courts, swimming pool and fitness center.
According to an April 30 press release, General Manager Billy Rase said Gray Plantation will not immediately reopen once the statewide stay-at-home order is lifted. Currently, the order by Gov. John Bel Edwards lasts until May 15.
This additional time allows for Gray Plantation officials to meet with and get feedback from its members and residents in the community, Rase said in the release.
"We are taking this opportunity to reset and re-envision the clubs," Rase said. "We want to re-energize the clubs in a way that works for our members and our community and that ensures a strong financial future. There are no ideas that are off the table as we begin our discussions."
A series of town hall meetings are scheduled in June for Gray Plantation club members and the more than 600 residents of the Graywood community.
However, one Graywood resident said the community was caught off guard by the April 30 announcement. Kirt Hebert said Gray Plantation's golf course was the only reason he moved to Lake Charles from Oberlin nearly two years ago.
"I feel like it's lowering my property value every day they're closed," he said. "I get it; they want to do renovations. But they shouldn't close the whole facility."
Hebert said he was disappointed that the golf course was closed, while other courses, including the Lake Charles Country Club, remained open.
"We don't need to get into the club house," he said. "Just let us get out there and play. We'll stay 6 feet apart. I can understand the gym being closed, but there's no reason we can't be playing golf and tennis."
"Meanwhile, kids were riding golf carts, people were fishing in the ponds on the grounds and driving ATVs on the greens, Hebert said. "That didn't go well with us either."
Hebert said the frustration behind the closure isn't limited to the golf course.
"The community is supposed to attract people that like outdoor activities and active lifestyles," he said. "I bought into it; I pay my dues every month."
Gray Stream, whose family owns Gray Plantation, said they remain dedicated and focused on the community over the long term.
"We've just tried to communicate to folks there's a fair bit of uncertainty about what the operating restrictions are going to be after the stay-at-home order is lifted," he said. "We've tried to be honest. We don't know exactly when the reopening will be. We're trying to get there as soon as possible and as feasible."
Stream said all member dues have been frozen since the stay-at-home order was put in place. He said the governor's order has not hurt the condition of the golf course.
"We are using the time to do strategic planning," he said. "That's a positive thing. In the meantime, the owner continues to take great care of the place."