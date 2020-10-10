Edwards speech

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards toured storm-weary Southwest Louisiana Saturday morning, observing by helicopter damages created by Hurricane Delta in both Lake Charles and Jennings. 

“Make no mistake about it, while this storm wasn’t as powerful as Laura it was still a powerful storm,” he said from the tarmac of the Jennings Airport. 

Edwards said from what he could see during his tour, there are a number of neighborhoods and businesses with standing water surrounding them.

“Laura was much more destructive in terms of wind damage, but there was more water with this one,” he said. “It was heartbreaking to see all the homes that were already being repaired or had the materials out for things to be repaired and now our people have to start over.”

Edwards said while the damage caused by Delta is isn’t expected to be as bad as what was created by Laura, “it’s a little early to get out and go sight-seeing.”

“There have been people who have been rescued,” he said. “This storm was a little different; there was a lot more standing water this time.”

Edwards said hundreds of thousands remain without power.

“Damage assessments are already under way with the electric companies but the message we’re hearing today is that we don’t have the electric grid problems that we had last time,” Edwards said. “We really believe restoration will take place much faster than it did with Laura.”

He said there were 688,000 power outages reported yesterday after Delta made landfall. That number was down to 560,000 as of Saturday afternoon.  

“Only the parish of St. Bernard did not experience any power outages from Delta,” he said. 

Edwards said more than 3,000 Louisiana National Guard members have been called to help with recovery efforts. The group is ready to distribute 1.5 million meals and 1.5 million bottled waters, he said. 

While 30 deaths have been attributed to Hurricane Laura — mostly due to carbon monoxide poisoning and heat stroke — no deaths have been attributed to Delta. 

He said 10,000 residents continue to be housed in Louisiana shelters, with the vast majority being Hurricane Laura evacuees. 

“We have tens of thousands of Louisianians today who are hurting,” Edwards said. “We need to lift them up in prayer and by our deeds. I am continued to be inspired by the people of Louisiana and their volunteerism spirit. We know how to be good neighbors and that will make a big difference as we continue to recover.”

Edwards said he continues to be in active discussion with federal partners to bring all possible assistance to the people of Louisiana. He said he is also encouraging people to preregister for a possible new round of DSNAP benefits. 

“Also a little bit good news concerning the weather; for the next seven days we’re going to be dry and it should be cooling off by the end of the week,” he said. “That’ll give a chance for people to get home, pick up their yards and repair their roofs.”

He said while his heart breaks for the people who have now gone through two hurricanes in so short a time, “we know our people are resilient and resourceful.”

He also reminded residents they are recovering in a time of COVID-19.

“As inconvenient as it is, we are recovering from these storms now, Laura and Delta, in a COVID environment,” he said. “Continue to engage in the mitigation measures that we know that work and that is wearing a mask, washing your hands and maintaining a distance of six feet from others.”

Tags

More from this section

Delta has made landfall

  • Updated
Delta has made landfall

Hurricane Delta, still a Category 2 storm, has made landfall in Southwest Louisiana. Donald Jones, National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist, said gusty winds and flash flooding conditions have already begun across the region with more intense impacts expected as the eye wall moves…

Suddenlink preparing for Hurricane Delta aftermath

  • Updated
Suddenlink preparing for Hurricane Delta aftermath

As the Category 2 Hurricane Delta makes its way along the Southwest Louisiana coastline Friday, officials with Suddenlink Communications, and its parent company, Altice USA, said steps are being taken to prepare for its impact.

Read today’s edition for free

  • Updated
Read today’s edition for free

The American Press ePaper edition remains free online as Southwest Louisiana now hunkers down for Hurricane Delta, seven weeks after Hurricane Laura devastated the area.

Tips for parents: Helping children prepare for Hurricane Delta

  • Updated
Tips for parents: Helping children prepare for Hurricane Delta

                                                                                                                               As Hurricane Delta strengthens and approaches the Louisiana coast, Save the Children urges parents and caregivers to talk to their children about hurricanes and take…

WCCH evacuated patients ahead of Hurricane Delta

  • Updated
WCCH evacuated patients ahead of Hurricane Delta

Sulphur — Given the impending threat of Hurricane Delta to Southwest Louisiana, West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital is in the process of evacuating and relocating patients to medical facilities in the Greater Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas. 