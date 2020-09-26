Gov. John Bel Edwards visited Lake Charles to hear from Southwest Louisiana officials about the widespread damage caused by Hurricane Laura last month. He said the state is working quickly to address the tremendous needs in the area, including housing.
“There’s no doubt people are hurting,” Edwards said. “Their lives are upside down. That’s not lost on me. We’re going to work as hard as we can to get them right side up as soon as possible, but it just takes a while.”
Edwards said the state is working with FEMA to provide temporary housing to impacted residents. He said 16,000 residents, most of them from Calcasieu Parish, continue to stay in noncongregate hotels around the state. Edwards said the state is providing them with regular meals and meeting their general health and mental health care needs.
Restoring power in areas impacted by Laura was done well ahead of schedule, Edwards said.
He said the state wants to get McNeese State University and Sowela Technical Community College up and running.
The governor said the Louisiana National Guard’s mobilization after Laura was quicker than any natural disaster before it. Food, water and tarps were being distributed 36 hours after the storm, he said.
Housing
Jerry Stolar with FEMA said officials are already calling residents who registered for FEMA assistance and asking about the extent of damage to their homes. That information, he said, will be used to determine if a resident is eligible for temporary housing.
Victims of Hurricane Laura only have to register with FEMA once in order to be considered for temporary housing. However, not everyone who registered will receive temporary housing, Stolar said.
FEMA assistance is a non-taxable grant that does not need to be repaid, Stolar said. Grants should be spent on appropriate purposes, such as home and vehicle repairs, replacing lost clothing or educational materials, storage expenses and medical care from a storm-related injury. The money should not be spent on leisure travel, entertainment or non-essential living expenses.
Residents should keep receipts for at least two years, in case FEMA officials want to know how the grant money was spent, Stolar said. Residents who spend the money on non-storm expenses may be found ineligible for future federal assistance.
Business recovery
The Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance is opening a Business Recovery Center to help small- and medium-sized businesses in the five-parish area rebound from Hurricane Laura. It is located at the SEED Center, 4310 Ryan St.
George Swift, SWLA Alliance president and CEO, said business owners can use the center for internet access and for meeting with Small Business Administration counselors from McNeese State University’s Small Business Development Center.
Swift said U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., is set to visit the business recovery center Monday and provide SBA assistance from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Because of COVID-19, appointments are required, Swift said. For more, call 337-433-3632. The center is open Monday through Friday.
To track area businesses that are open, visit allianceswla.org .
Crime
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory said 99 inmates have been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center since Hurricane Laura’s landfall. He said that number is lower than most months, but the jail “is open for business” with less than ideal conditions.
“It’s not in good shape right now, but we’re not going to turn anybody away,” Guillory said. “So, if you think you can go out there and commit a crime … we’ll book you in, and you’ll stay there.”
Red Cross
Sid Ellington with the American Red Cross, said roughly 10,500 people are staying at 4,400 reserved rooms. There are 39 non-congregate shelters managed by the Red Cross.
“These numbers are continuing to trend down,” Ellington said.
Ellington said 800 meals were distributed Friday at four locations in Calcasieu Parish. He said kitchens are closing as power continues to be restored.
The Red Cross has completed nearly 42,000 damage assessments, or about 90 percent in Calcasieu Parish. He said the Red Cross is working with local officials to identify residents who live at certain addresses that were assessed.
Ellington said 550 Red Cross volunteers and full-time staff remain in Louisiana.