To watch video of Gov. Edwards’ new conference, visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/americanpress/videos/
Gov. John Bel Edwards visited Lake Charles Tuesday to discuss helping Southwest Louisiana in its long-term recovery from the damage caused by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. The governor sent a letter Jan. 22 to President Joe Biden’s administration, seeking $3 billion in federal Community Development Block Grant funding to help the region in its recovery.
During a news conference at Burton Complex, Edwards said the funding requires congressional approval to be allocated and can be used to rebuild homes, create affordable rental properties, modernize infrastructure and for hazard mitigation. Edwards made a similar request to President Donald Trump’s administration in November, but it was unfulfilled. The governor said he is hopeful the supplemental funding will be authorized by the spring.
“We’re going to work very hard to make sure this happens,” Edwards said. “I feel very confident that we will get it because the president has told me he understands what the needs are, and he’s going to be helpful.”
Edwards said his administration is also working to make sure the CDBG funding can be used by the local government to cover the non-federal match of disaster recovery costs under the Stafford Act. He said work is being done to shrink the local match from 25 percent to 10 percent.
The assistance provided so far from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and flood insurance has been substantial, but it isn’t enough to help the region recover over the long term, Edwards said.
Calcasieu Parish Administrator Bryan Beam talked about a plan for long-term recovery that centers around several key priorities, such as housing, the economy, infrastructure, community planning and health. Beam said he’s optimistic about the process and its intent to be comprehensive, community-driven and transparent.
“The people of our parish and our region are strong people,” he said.
Edwards said local officials and residents must drive the recovery effort in order for it to be successful. The governor said his administration will work to keep Southwest Louisiana on the national radar.
Edwards said the state was successful in getting 100 percent federal funding over 30 days for immediate recovery efforts, such as non-congregate shelters and debris removal. He said an effort is underway to extend that coverage to 45 days and let local governments decide when to apply it.
More than 680 residents impacted by Laura and Delta remain evacuated in hotels in Lafayette and New Orleans, Edwards said. That’s down from more than 18,200 residents that were staying at shelters in Texas and Louisiana during the peak of the storms.
“We’re working hard to get these families home,” Edwards said.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said the teamwork of local agencies helped the region recover faster over the last five months, compared to other states that experienced similar disasters.
“They tell me stories about how it took them a year or so more to get to where we are today,” he said. “There have been more things that have gone right with this recovery than have gone wrong.”
To learn more about the long-term recovery plan, visit calcasieuparish.gov/recovery.
Governor asks White House for help getting La. $3B in hurricane recovery aid
More from this section
- Updated
Qualifying for the March 20 election has ended. The candidates who have signed up are listed, with incumbents marked by the letter “I”.
- Updated
Disaster loans from the United States Small Business Association serve as an important lifeline for individuals and businesses recovering from the effects of recent hurricanes. Established by Congress in 1953, disaster loans are designed to fill the gaps between FEMA assistance and insurance…
- Updated
The Calcasieu Parish School Board is exploring new options for providing online education to students. Karl Bruchhaus, superintendent, said the search for new products was birthed out of the sharp turn the district had to make last year when schools shut their doors abruptly in March due to …
- Updated
The Louisiana Department of Education recently announced changes to the Child Care Assistance Program, which will give more families access to affordable early childcare education. Under the new provisions, income eligibility to participate in the program will increase to 200 percent of the …
- Updated
Tracking those in Calcasieu Parish who have struggled with homelessness has been a challenge for local agencies because the population remains scattered since Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Meanwhile, the agencies want to make sure residents who are working, but struggling to afford daily expe…
- Updated
A former Calcasieu Parish gravity drainage district employee made unauthorized salary payments to herself, totaling $6,495.52, from July to August 2019, according to an audit released Monday by the state Legislative Auditor.
Latest News
- Newly found Fukushima plant contamination may delay cleanup
- Kerry aims to talk US back into a lead role in climate fight
- Today in History
- The Latest: India vaccinates 2 million health workers
- AP sources: Biden to pause oil and gas sales on public lands
- Asian shares mixed following lackluster day on Wall Street
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4' game
Mozaic SocialDiscover Southwest Louisiana businesses on social media
To watch video of Gov. Edwards’ new conference, visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/americanpress/videos/Gov. John Bel Edwards visited Lake Char… Read more
Qualifying for the March 20 election has ended. The candidates who have signed up are listed, with incumbents marked by the letter “I”. Read more
Disaster loans from the United States Small Business Association serve as an important lifeline for individuals and businesses recovering from… Read more
Online Poll
We want your feedback!
What other kind of newsletters do you want to see?
Our newsletters deliver news directly to you in your inbox.