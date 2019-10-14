Candidates John L. Gott and Mark Herford will face one another in a run-off election to determine the next Beauregard Parish sheriff, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office.
Only 291 votes separated Gott and Herford during this weekend’s election. Results in the Beauregard election were delayed as early votes and absentee votes were calculated due to the race’s close numbers after polling places first submitted their initial Saturday numbers.
Gott secured 3,482, or 31 percent, of the total 11,192 votes cast in the sheriff’s race. Herford won 3,193, or 29 percent, of total votes. Unofficial turnout figures put the parish voter turnout estimates at just over 50 percent.
The police jury will also be seeing a number of its own run-off elections. District 1 will have a run-off between incumbent Gerald “Mike” McLeod and opponent Wayne Reeves. McLeod and Reeves each secured 39 percent of votes, with Reeves winning just three more votes over McLeod for a total of 353 out of 898.
Incumbent District 2 police juror N.R. “Rusty” Williamson will face opponent Jeffery Meadows. Williamson won 36 percent, or 409 votes out of 1,126, while Meadows brought in 34 percent.
District 3B incumbent S.E. Teddy Welch will face opponent Eddie Ware, while District 3C will see a run-off between newcomer Chuck Montgomery, with 29 percent of votes, and incumbent Elvin Dewayne Holliday, who won 27 percent. District 4B incumbent Ronnie L. Jackson will face his run-off opponent, Chester Thompson.
Jackson came up just short of claiming the election, having won 49 percent, or 621 out of 1,275 total votes.
Clear winners in the police jury elections were new District 3A juror Shanel Handy, who defeated incumbent Carlos Archield, and District 3E incumbent juror Jerry Shirley.
In District 5, Kelly Tims Bailey won her seat with 711 votes, or 53 percent, of a total 1,352 votes cast for a clear victory over four opponents in her district.
DeRidder’s city councilman at-large seat remains to be determined until a run-off election. Out of a crowded race with seven candidates, Lydia Reynolds and Billy Spikes came to a complete tie with each earning 610 votes, or 23 percent, out of 2,614 total votes.