The Beauregard Parish Gothic Jail will make its national debut this month when a Netflix film featuring the local legend is released on Oct. 18.
Directed by Ciaran Foy, the horror film titled “Eli” features a young boy played by Charlie Shotwell suffering from an illness without a known cure. His family makes the decision to enroll him in an experimental treatment program that takes place inside the haunting landscape of DeRidder’s landmark “Hanging Jail.” Beauregard Tourism Director Lori Darbonne said the magic of moviemaking transformed the jail’s landscape into the feature film.
“A team of producers came to DeRidder last year and took several 3D scans of the building and used those images to digitally superimpose the jail into the movie,” Darbonne said.
Darbonne said the film crews had been searching for a location that could portray horror and suspense in a Gothic Rival architecture, and were thrilled to find the Gothic Jail during their online searches.
“They were already filming most of the movie in the New Orleans area, and the producers were so excited to find a real Gothic Rival building so readily available and close by,” she said.
The centerpoint of several local haunted tales, the Gothic Jail will also be featured in an upcoming episode of the Travel Channel’s “Most Haunted Places,” which will air at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
The episode is expected to highlight the history of the building and investigate the many unexplained events that have taken place on its grounds, Darbonne said.
“There are many unexplained happenings in and around the jail going back all the way to the ’70s and beyond that has created this legendary status in the community for being haunted. This show will feature many unusual and bizarre occurrences from within the jail’s walls,” Darbonne said.
The media frenzy surrounding the Gothic Jail comes at the perfect time for the landmark, as the annual Gothic Jail After Dark tours will begin on Oct. 11.
From 7:30-11:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12, 18-19, 25-26, visitors may tour the jail and learn its history surrounding the two murderers who were sentenced to death and hung from the top of the jail’s spiral staircase in 1928.
A final showing of the After Dark tours will be offered 6-10 p.m. Halloween night.
All tours are available at $15 per person. All proceeds will be used for the jail’s ongoing restoration project.