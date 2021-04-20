Gothic Hanging Jail reopens for tours

Guided tours of the Beauregard Parish Gothic Hanging Jail are once again opening to the public after a year of closures, according to officials.
Beauregard Parish Tourist Commission Executive Director Lori Darbonne said that the past year has been a struggle for the local tourism industry after first the COVID-19 pandemic followed by a devastating hurricane season, but that now interest has been steadily increasing over past months.
“We have indeed noticed a steady peak of interest in touring the Gothic Jail. Sadly though, we are having to adapt our tours due to the damage received by Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta. Because of roof and concrete damage done to the jail, we will have to cancel tours on rainy days or nights,” Darbonne told the American Press.
Tours officially reopened to the Gothic Jail on April 8, with priority given to those on a lengthy waiting list for a guided tour of the jail’s haunting interior.
The jail’s interesting history and ghost-filled tales has made it a popular destination for both local and international ghost hunters. This spring, the Gothic Jail will appear in an episode of “Ghost Brothers: Lights Out” on the streaming service, Discovery+.
The Atlanta-based ghost hunting trio even used a photo taken of the group on the steps of the Gothic Hanging Jail to announce the premiere of their newest season on the streaming service on social media earlier this month.
Darbonne said she is excited to see the episode air, and that she was told by the group that the jail provided one of their most favorite experiences.
Anyone interested in scheduling a tour of the Gothic Jail may contact the tourist commission at 463-5534.