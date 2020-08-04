Golden Nugget has two violations

Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles is one of more than a dozen Louisiana businesses with more than one violation found by State Fire Marshal inspectors related to COVID-19 crowd guidelines. Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the fire marshal's office, said the casino is taking the steps necessary to follow the regulations set by the state.
The first violation reported by inspectors at Golden Nugget occurred July 4, with the second happening after a complaint was received the weekend of July 18 and 19. Both violations occurred in the casino's pool area and involved crowd control, Rodrigue said.
Other businesses in the Southwest Louisiana area with repeat violations included Jennings Travel Plaza and the Wagon Master Steakhouse in Leesville.
A business with two repeat violations doesn't automatically receive punitive action if fire marshal inspectors find a third violation, Rodrigue said. She added that the violations found at Golden Nugget were not a result of the casino being careless.
"This is not an instance where the business understands the guidelines and just doesn't care," Rodrigue said.
Rodrigue said the fire marshal's office wants to work with businesses that may need assistance in understanding and enforcing crowd control guidelines associated with COVID-19. She said Golden Nugget management and staff is "going above and beyond" to abide by state policies.
"The review and revision of their policy is extensive," Rodrigue said. "They're showing a great effort to do what's best for their customers and staff."
Golden Nugget officials have said the pool area is restricted to hotel guests that are wearing a wristband, and the number of guests are counted hourly to stay in line with the state's 50-percent capacity threshold.
Rodrigue said deputies with the fire marshal's office have conducted two training sessions with Golden Nugget staff.