God’s Pit Crew travels more than 1,000 miles to help out in Lake Area

It was hot and dusty at 6118 River Road on Monday, June 14. Sweaty construction workers moved steadily and with purpose. They were cleaning up debris, packing vinyl and installing drywall at Grace Harbor Lighthouse Church in Moss Bluff. It was around lunchtime and a few had gathered under a canopy to prepare peanut butter and honey sandwiches for lunch. A slogan on one of the three semi trucks in the parking lot read, “God’s Pit Crew Crisis Response Team, because lazy never changes the world.”
God’s Pit Crew, a non-profit crisis response team based out of Danville, Virginia, traveled over 1,100 miles to deliver help to those in need in the Lake Charles area after the hurricanes. For weeks, volunteers worked to help families begin to pick up the pieces of their lives.
“We went out and did tree work, moved heavy debris, ”said Brandon Nuckles, COO. “We did about 50 major jobs for people who had no chance of being able to pay for this stuff. We brought sawyers, heavy machinery. We cut up everything off houses and on driveways.”
When the team was looking for a place to be housed, it made contact with Grace Harbor Lighthouse Pastor Rick Batchelor.
Now, God’s Pit Crew is back, and it’s brought a second arm of its ministry, the rebuild team. The team is headed up by Warren Johnson, a contractor with 42 years of experience before he joined the staff in 2006. The additional 50 members are volunteers from all over the country, some skilled and some unskilled. These men and women often use vacation time to work with God’s Pit Crew.
Gabriel Brame works in construction and gets two weeks of vacation every year. He gives one week to God’s Pit Crew, and he’s brought family along to help on various projects. For this rebuild, his 13-year-old daughter is with him.
“My wife gets angry when I get to come and she doesn’t,” Brame said. I love these guys. I would go just about anywhere in the world to hang out with them. They’re like a family, the ones I’ve worked with before and even the ones I’ve just met for the first time feel like family.”
Brame has been working with God’s Pit Crew since 2013. He said his work is simply gratitude for what God had done in his life.
“I was a drug addict,” he said. “Everything I have is his.”
He is 12 years clean. Brame dedicated his life to service and grew to understand the concept of service at AA where he made coffee and opened the door for newcomers.
When the team finishes, the church will be totally renovated, new roof, new walls, new handicap bathrooms, new flooring, pews and wood doors. Even the sound system will be new, according to Johnson. But no one from the church will see what’s going on until every detail is complete.
“We like to enjoy the reveal and the wow factor,” Johnson said.
The team decided to rebuild Grace Harbor Lighthouse Church during the storm cleanup.
“We saw this pastor’s heart,” Johnson said. His home was destroyed, and still is. His church was destroyed, but he wasn’t concentrating on that. Instead, he was focused on his community and expecting nothing in return. He didn’t ask us to rebuild his church.”
Nuckles said God’s Pit Crew looks for those who have lost the most, have less likelihood of getting it back and can sustain the gift.
“That’s the vetting process,” he said, “and we believe the Holy Spirit guides our direction and puts people in our paths that need our help.”
God’s Pit Crew Founder Randy Johnson didn’t start out to put together a crisis response team, according to Nuckles.
“After the 1999 EF5 tornado in Oklahoma, he saw the need and decided to round up supplies and go out there,” Nuckles said. When the next storm hit, everybody looked at him and asked what he was going to do. Low and behold, it became a thing and they started to organize.”
The founder has a background in racing, and the name was a given.
“Who jumps in at a moment’s notice to help and does it quickly and efficiently,” Nuckles said, “a pit crew.”
“Since we’re doing God’s work, he called it God’s Pit Crew,” Warren Johnson chimed in.
The team is staying with Life United Church in Lake Charles. It has no corporate sponsors and is funded completely by donations. According to an outside audit requested by the company’s founder Randy Johnson, 92 percent of monies donated goes to the people and programs it helps. To find out more go to godspitcrew.org.