Anita Hall Barker, who runs the local Girlie Girls Mentoring Program, a nonprofit that mentors girls, said she was “heartbroken” by a recent incident in which a 15-year-old girl was fatally stabbed inside a local Walmart.
In that case, a 13-year-old is suspected of stabbing the girl and has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Three other girls, ages 12-14, were arrested and charged with principal to second-degree murder.
Barker said she didn’t know the girl who was killed or the girls who were allegedly involved in the incident.
“I don’t know those young ladies but it broke my heart into a million pieces all the same,” Barker said.
She said she doles out lots of advice to the young people she mentors, including: “Surround yourself with positive people,” “Always make the right choices,” “Choose your friends wisely” and “One bad choice can change your life forever.”
“Our female youth need positive role models in their lives,” Barker said. “They need their mothers to be a mother, not a friend. Treat them like the little girls and young teenagers they really are. They are not grown women nor do they have the mental capacity of one. Most importantly, they need God.”
Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso has said the area is seeing an escalation in juvenile violence and is asking parents and guardians to be more watchful and to take control of their children.
Mancuso said the fatal stabbing was the third homicide in six months involving juveniles ranging in age from 11-16.
Barker said she knows there have always been youth in the community and others like it who are hurting and searching for answers. She said she has many mentees who enter her program with heavy hearts.
“My goal is to educate them and raise their self-love and self-esteem before they reach the dangerous levels of mental and emotional stress, which in turn can cause them to make life-changing choices and/or inflict physical harm upon themselves or others or to be hurt by others,” she said.
As a mentor, Barker said she wants to do whatever it takes to prevent any girls from being in a situation like the one that recently happened here.
She meets her mentees in their struggles, helps them work through whatever they are facing, and tries to give them the right tools to make good choices going forward. When they gather as a group, they laugh, talk, share, inspire, get real with each other, and sometimes cry.
“For the last eight years, I have mentored hundreds of girls, and I can honestly say, on behalf of their parents, that I have truly made a difference in many of them through my mentoring program,” Barker said.
She said she has done that in many ways, including impactful seminars and speakers on topics such as teen pregnancy, bullying and social media behavior. There have also been visits to places such as potential colleges, the Juvenile Delinquent Center, and Calcasieu Sheriff’s Women’s Correctional Center.
Due to damages from both Hurricanes Laura and Delta, the offices of Girlie Girls Mentoring Program were affected but Barker said she has not halted mentoring and will continue doing what she can while waiting to rebuild her facilities.
“If anyone out there has a daughter or daughters who are demonstrating unfavorable behaviors and conversations, please contact me,” Barker said. “I am willing to offer one-on-one mentoring free of charge at this time with no questions asked.”
She said she knows she can’t reach all youth but plans to reach “as many as God allows me.”
Barker said she believes hope is a powerful thing and it’s never too late for a person to make positive changes.
“As it pertains to young people incarcerated, it is never too late for them to change their lives,” she said. “There is always hope for a better future than what they have envisioned for themselves.”
Barker said her goal and the promise she has made to herself is that she will do whatever it takes to prevent any of her girls from making drastic decisions — the kind that could change their young lives, and those of others, forever.