A woman has been arrested in the stabbing death of her boyfriend in Sulphur.

Officers with the Sulphur Police Department responded Tuesday at 7:23 p.m. to an address on South Irwin in reference to a male that had been stabbed

Upon arrival officers observed Byron Ray lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds. Officers began first aid and continued until paramedics arrived on scene to transport Ray to the hospital. Ray later died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

Investigation revealed that Ray and his girlfriend, Chelsey White, were involved in an argument. At some point during the argument, White, stabbed Ray multiple times with a knife. White was later placed under arrest and charged with Second Degree Murder, Resisting an officer, Possession of CDS I, Obstruction of Justice, Illegal use of CDS in the presence of a person under 17.

White was booked into the Sulphur Jail and her bond was set at $490,000 by Judge Canaday

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Cain at 337-527-4598 or Det. Console at 337-313-1158.

  • Updated
Appeal has affirmed the conviction of a Lake Charles man who was found guilty of second-degree murder in 2019 and sentenced to life in prison without the benefit of parole.

  • Updated
Many local churches were damaged as a result of Hurricanes Laura and Delta. However, faith — and in some cases attendance — is holding steady.

  • Updated
Some of the area’s chronically homeless were housed at Sunshine Inn in Lake Charles mid-May. They evacuated before Hurricane Laura made landfall on Aug. 25. Now, at least one of these individuals is back in town and living in a tent.

  • Updated
The Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District wants a court decision that ruled in favor of Infrastructure Funding Group (IFG) Port Holdings LLC to be reheard by a different U.S. District Court judge. The port’s Oct. 21 motion stated that U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay’s long-standing pe…