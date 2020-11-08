A woman has been arrested in the stabbing death of her boyfriend in Sulphur.
Officers with the Sulphur Police Department responded Tuesday at 7:23 p.m. to an address on South Irwin in reference to a male that had been stabbed
Upon arrival officers observed Byron Ray lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds. Officers began first aid and continued until paramedics arrived on scene to transport Ray to the hospital. Ray later died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.
Investigation revealed that Ray and his girlfriend, Chelsey White, were involved in an argument. At some point during the argument, White, stabbed Ray multiple times with a knife. White was later placed under arrest and charged with Second Degree Murder, Resisting an officer, Possession of CDS I, Obstruction of Justice, Illegal use of CDS in the presence of a person under 17.
White was booked into the Sulphur Jail and her bond was set at $490,000 by Judge Canaday
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Cain at 337-527-4598 or Det. Console at 337-313-1158.